Brick Township’s Sports Dome one step closer to breaking ground

Brick Township’s long-awaited Sports Dome is one step closer to breaking ground on the site of a parking lot unused for nearly two decades.

This week, the future owners of Superdome Sports Complex asked the town for what’s known as a payment in lieu of taxes. As per the agreement, the owners would pay Brick and Ocean County $280,000 per year – the town would receive a share of 95%, with 5% paid to the county.

Brick purchased the land years ago and sold it to two developers. Officials say the front half will be retail space, which is already under construction. The rear will feature a 68,000-square foot dome and sports complex.

Mayor John Ducey says the kids in Brick will benefit from the new complex.

“Usually, schools get cut out of pilot agreements, but in this particular case they are giving free field time to our schools and children,” says Ducey. “Every week they get free field time and then also at 50% discount for time that goes over free field time.”

A second reading of the proposal and public comment session is scheduled to be held Sept. 13. The town is expected to grant the developer’s PILOT request, with a targeted opening of the dome next summer.