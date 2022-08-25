ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams: 2 online retailers to cease ghost gun kit sales to New Yorkers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The mayor says two online ghost gun retailers reached a settlement with New York City after a lawsuit was filed against the stores back in June.

The two retailers involved are Rainier Arms, LLC, based in Washington, and Rock Slide USA in North Carolina. The two companies have agreed to implement a technological bar to stop future sales and provide the city with sales data from last year along with ceasing the sale of ghost guns.

New York City also filed suit against stores Arm or Ally in Missouri, Salvo Technologies, also known as 80P Builder, and Indie Guns in Florida.

