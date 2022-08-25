Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
dallasexpress.com
First-Ever International College Football Game Taking Place in DFW
Fort Worth will host the first-ever international college football game on Saturday when the Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) Rams face the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro Red Wolves at Farrington field at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves are student-athletes at a branch of Arkansas State University in Central Mexico, the...
fox4news.com
Community helping support Prosper cheerleader who suffered brain injury during practice
PROSPER, Texas - The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader injured during practice. Haylee Alexander was injured while at a cheer gym. The talented teen is a cheerleader for a competitive cheer team and the local school team. The 15-year-old remains in the ICU in Plano. There’s an old saying...
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup
After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month. Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday. Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both...
texasmetronews.com
ESPN2 to Televise South Oak Cliff Football Season Opener
The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year, Aug. 25-28 and will include the South Oak Cliff home football game vs. Duncanville at Kincaide Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m., CT.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
eaglenationonline.com
Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper
The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies
Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school. "They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout
FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
msn.com
New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas
Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
dallasexpress.com
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
fortworthreport.org
‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law
Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
fox4news.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
Oklahoma Sooners commit QB Jackson Arnold & defense shines for Guyer to kickoff 2022 football season
In dominant fashion, the Denton Guyer Wildcats took care of business against Rockwall-Heath Thursday night to get the 2022 high school football season started. The two shining stars for Guyer were its star quarterback and stellar defense.
dallasexpress.com
Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW
The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
