ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

First-Ever International College Football Game Taking Place in DFW

Fort Worth will host the first-ever international college football game on Saturday when the Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES) Rams face the Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro Red Wolves at Farrington field at 7 p.m. The Red Wolves are student-athletes at a branch of Arkansas State University in Central Mexico, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup

After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Azle, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
texasmetronews.com

ESPN2 to Televise South Oak Cliff Football Season Opener

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 13th year, Aug. 25-28 and will include the South Oak Cliff home football game vs. Duncanville at Kincaide Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m., CT.
DALLAS, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper

The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
PROSPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marine Corps#U S Marines#Mckinney High School#1st Place Trophy
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
DALLAS, TX
US105

August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas

August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas

Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘This is new to us’: Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million to state under Robin Hood law

Fort Worth ISD expects to send $2 million from local taxpayers to the state of Texas under the so-called Robin Hood law — a first in the district’s history. Despite more than eight in 10 students coming from low-income families, Fort Worth ISD is now considered property rich in the eyes of a nearly three-decade-old law that requires funds from wealthier districts to be redistributed to poorer districts. The law is often referred to as Robin Hood, or recapture, and examines districts’ taxes to determine whether money is taken or given.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW

The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy