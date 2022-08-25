Read full article on original website
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous
New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
A sneak peek at White Castle’s fall food lineup, with a sack of discounts on the side
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cooked up in the corporate offices of White Castle are several deals for its Craver Nation people. Now through November, the Columbus, Ohio-based company offers free food, discounts and buy-one-get-one-free noshes. “We’re all treats and no tricks when it comes to making sure our Cravers...
Takeout in NJ: Should we leave a tip when ordering online?
Ever since March of 2020, all types of NJ eateries have shifted how they do business to accommodate an increase in takeout. Although restaurants have mainly returned to dine-in service, many have relied more on technology to help accommodate how they do business in this ever-changing climate. That shift to...
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
How was this delicious, sweet treat voted the best snack in NJ?
Food and Wine Magazine is almost always very accurate when it comes to choosing what’s best in each state, but this time, I’m questioning their decision on the best snack in New Jersey. The website published its “best snack in every state” list basing it on a few...
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall
The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Feast On Fresh Crab At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In New Jersey
Craving seafood, but don’t want to drive all the way down the shore? Head to Williamstown, where a little family-owned seafood shack is sitting right on the side of the Black Horse Pike. Big Daddy’s is a roadside restaurant that serves up some of the best fresh seafood in South Jersey. Stop in for seafood and soul food!
New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup
New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
A typical summer weekend for NJ: Warm, humid, a few thunderstorms
Summer may be winding down, but our weather will stay warm and humid through the final weekend of August. There will be some thunderstorms around, with the best chance coming Friday afternoon, followed by late-day Saturday, However, raindrops will be isolated to spotty at best. The long-range forecast shows a...
The 800 Pound Great White That Made A 2022 New Jersey Close Call
The summer of 2022 will mostly be remembered at the Jersey Shore for a nearly weightless bug, but a shark about 800 pounds heavier did make a close call visit this summer. That close call came the day before what is arguably the busiest day at Jersey Shore beaches, the 4th of July, and it was no spotted lantern fly.
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
