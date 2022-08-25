WANTED: Police search for accused Somerset ATV thief
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence.
According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha Moto 200 is valued at $800.
Charges were filed through the magistrate and an arrest warrant was issued for Claycomb on Wednesday, Aug 24.
Latest In Local Crime:
- Man charged, wanted for raping autistic person
- ‘Try and find me:’ Man threatens to kill woman in 911 call, police say
- Police: Blair County inmate brutally attacks cellmate
- 2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports
- $6k lawnmower stolen from cemetery in Elk County
Anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of Claycomb is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 1