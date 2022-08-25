ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

WANTED: Police search for accused Somerset ATV thief

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ds0v_0hV6Gq4a00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence.

According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha Moto 200 is valued at $800.

Charges were filed through the magistrate and an arrest warrant was issued for Claycomb on Wednesday, Aug 24.

Latest In Local Crime:

Anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of Claycomb is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

2 arrested in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported. Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
WTAJ

Sobriety checkpoints in Somerset County through September

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police announced on Thursday their plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints for the next 30 days. Troopers from the Somerset barracks will be performing sobriety checkpoints at an undisclosed location in Somerset County in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. The checkpoint is supported by […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Tyrone man threatens women at gunpoint during argument

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man is accused of pointing a gun at two women and threatening to shoot them during an argument at a residence, according to police. Tyrone Bourgh police said they were told that Howard Wright, 42, and an ex-girlfriend reportedly got into an argument in the living room at a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Shooting Suspect

This is where it all ended about a mile and half away from where Sean is with a 2-vehicle crash. This is what we saw as we were arriving on scene around 3:20, about 20 minutes or so after it happened police looking at these two sedans after they crashed and came to rest just beyond the intersection of Napoleon Street and Dibert Street in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#Thief#State#Yamaha Moto 200#Nexstar Media Inc
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two-vehicle crash sends one car into apartment building on fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident on Union Avenue in Altoona after it struck a building and caught fire early Sunday morning. The Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 say that Department 300 was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Sunday for a two-car accident that resulted in one car crashing into the […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Bridge dedicated to the life of Cambria County first responder

SUMMERHILL, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County bridge was dedicated Saturday morning to honor the life of a fallen first responder, hosted by State Representative Frank Burns. Janice Keen-Livingston was killed while responding to a motor vehicle accident in 2015. The Main Street Bridge will now be known as the Janice Keen-Livingston First Responders Memorial Bridge. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen accused of Westmont school shooting plot enters plea

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the teenagers accused of planning a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop School District entered a no-contest plea on Thursday. On Aug. 25, Logan J. Pringle entered a no-contest plea to the following charges, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer: Three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after crime spree involving drugs, paintball gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was jailed Wednesday following alleged back-to-back crimes with a police chase, hard drugs, and an assault with a paintball gun. Anthony Layne Binnachio, 20, of Johnstown, began his run-in with police on July 28, according to court documents. Johnstown police were told he shot a woman with a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gun safety classes geared toward women filling up quickly in Westmoreland County

Protecting herself at home and on the road is important to Jan Owen of Greensburg. But so is being safe when she’s carrying her handgun, she said. “I’m here to learn when the situation is appropriate to take the gun from my purse and use it … when it’s important to use it, when it’s important to leave it sit and when it’s important to rely on the police,” she said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy