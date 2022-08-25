ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CandysDirt

Straight Lines, Low Slope, She’s A Mid-Century Allllllllright

This house has such an interesting façade. I looked up the history of it to see what it used to look like and here’s that one. Cooler now for sure. Obviously at one point the garage was enclosed and with the most recent remodel they added windows. Wheeeee. There’s also a cool-like open-air atrium-y porch thing immediately to the right of the front door.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sustainable outdoor furniture store, Yardbird, open in Frisco

The Yardbird showroom offers eco-friendly and sustainably made outdoor furniture. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Yardbird, a sustainable outdoor furniture shop, opened its first Frisco location Aug. 14 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 3. The Minnesota-based company creates patio and outdoor furniture using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. 972-704-1223. www.yardbird.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney.
FRISCO, TX
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
visitallentexas.com

SAVE THE DATE: 'Neath the Wreath 2022

SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale October 10 at 10 am!. The Junior League of Collin County is excited to host the 27th annual ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market this year at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center on November 10-13, 2022!. The four-day holiday...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart

Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

50-acre mixed-use development coming to Flower Mound

Developers announced this week their plans for a 50-acre mixed-use development in south Flower Mound with apartments, restaurants, office space, parks and more. The first phase of the project includes a four-story, 200-unit apartment building with 15,000 square feet of retail space and room for three restaurants, as well as a 60,000-square-foot office building with one level of underground parking. The development will include about 20 acres of public parks and open space, and more than 2.5 miles of trails.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant

As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
DALLAS, TX
wdfxfox34.com

Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective

Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend

This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
DALLAS, TX

