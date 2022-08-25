Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Public Library makes banned books available to teens for free
An update now on a library that is not removing books from circulation - quite the opposite. Since April, the Brooklyn Public Library has been making e-books and audiobooks available to teens around the country for free. The program is called Books Unbanned. Nick Higgins joins us now. He's the chief librarian. Thanks very much for being with us.
Plans for a gas station next to a bird-watching wetland in Huntingdon County spark opposition
On the side of a stretch of Route 22 in central Pennsylvania is a modest sign for a “wildlife observation area.” It’s in a gravelly parking lot, crumbling in places, and would be easy to miss as trucks and cars whiz by. But, after a short walk...
Major shift in medical malpractice rules in Pa. could help victims, but opponents fear the cost
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday took the controversial step of reversing a two-decade-old rule aimed at tamping down a crisis of doctors leaving the state because of high medical malpractice insurance costs. In a highly-anticipated order, the state Supreme Court directed that plaintiffs can resume filing...
Beto O'Rourke is off the campaign trail for a while due to a bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O' Rourke said Sunday he is taking a break from the campaign trail after contracting a bacterial infection. O' Rourke said he began feeling sick on Friday and was diagnosed with the infection at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received antibiotics. "While my...
