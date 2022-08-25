This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO