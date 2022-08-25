Read full article on original website
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Man Faces Murder Charge in Roxbury Pedestrian Crash
A man is being charged with murder in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash early Thursday morning. The crash around 4:40 a.m. on Centre Street near Columbus Avenue left an unidentified pedestrian dead. It prompted a large police presence and impacted traffic for hours. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office...
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
Woman Critically Injured in Roxbury Shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, the second in the neighborhood and the fourth in the city in the last 24 hours. Police said the shooting happened on Savin Street and they do not believe it was random. A person of interest is in custody.
Body Identified 17 Years After Being Found in Fall River Landfill
A body found in a Fall River, Massachusetts landfill that has gone unnamed for 17 years has been identified as part of an ongoing push to look into cold cases by Bristol County prosecutors. The victim has been identified as Leon Brown, who was 41-years-old when he died and from...
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
Dog With Severe Burns Found Along Route 1 in Norwood
A dog covered in second-degree burns that was found along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts is getting intensive care as law enforcement investigate the case of animal cruelty. The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, whose name is now Annie, was brought to Norwood police this past week after reportedly being found as...
Man Injured After Being Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.
A man was seriously injured after he was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments both responded to the scene. Initial reports from Concord...
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
Bear Wanders Around Middleton, Where Sightings Occurred 3 Weeks Ago
A black bear was seen wandering around Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, just over three weeks after other bear sightings occurred. The large animal roamed through yards, and one woman says it was staring through windows at her and her family. The sightings happened near the intersection of Liberty Street and...
Mayor Wu Rescinds Endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County DA
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that she is rescinding her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County District Attorney in the wake of a Boston Globe report that uncovered two sexual assault investigations when Arroyo was a teenager. "The allegations by someone who was a minor at...
Woman Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Car Accident in Wellesley
A woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by her own car in a garage in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Police said the incident happened on Pilgrim Road. The helicopter landed at the Bates School. The victim was reported to have serious injuries to...
Meet the Person Who Got THAT Orange Line Train Fire Tattoo
This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.
Dorchester Hotel Eyed as Supportive Housing for the Formerly Unhoused
A hotel in Dorchester could soon be converted into a housing complex for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders are exploring the opportunity to buy the Comfort Inn Boston into more than 100 units of permanent supportive housing. “It is really hard to...
Parents Grow More Wary of Boston Public Schools: Poll
Ahead of the school year starting for Boston's students, a new poll has been released that says parents are less satisfied with Boston Public Schools. The poll was released Monday by MassINC Polling Group, and is the fourth measure the group has done of parents' satisfaction of Boston's public schools since July 2021. This latest wave included 845 public school parents in the City of Boston, a fairly small sample in a district that typically serves more than 50,000 children.
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
Surf Seafood Opens at Woburn Village
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A pair of seafood restaurants in New Hampshire have been joined by a new location in the Greater Boston area. According to its website, Surf Seafood is now open at Woburn Village, a new mixed-use development located at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet offers such items as calamari, fried crab cakes, sauteed sea scallops, sushi, king crab cocktail, smoked trout, baked haddock, fish and chips, fried clams, miso salmon, cold and hot lobster rolls, and a shrimp burger.
Woman Injured After Leg Gets Stuck Between MBTA Platform, Red Line Train
A woman who works for a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA was injured Tuesday when her leg got stuck between a stationary Red Line train and the platform at Alewife station in Cambridge. The incident occurred shortly before noon. The MBTA said the woman works for a company that...
