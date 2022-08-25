ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday

The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1

Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Edmonds, WA
Washington Government
Edmonds, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Cascadia Art Museum sixth annual gala draws record crowd

It was another picture-perfect Saturday evening at the home of Cascadia Museum president Lindsey Echelbarger and his wife Carolyn, as a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees gathered to stroll the grounds, enjoy the sweeping views, dine on a gourmet meal designed by Edmonds’ Shooby Doo catering, and bid on an array of original art, services, vacation packages, jewelry, wine, food and more — all to support the work and mission of the Cascadia Art Museum.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenic: So long, Saturday

Beautiful photos, thank you to all our great photographers that share the great photos of our fantastic area. You are all appreciated by people that can’t be out there to see this beauty in person.
EDMONDS, WA
#Politics Local#Edmonds Port Commission#Edmonds Police Department#Commission Meetings
myedmondsnews.com

Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church

Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Strut your Mutt’ canine parade enchants a special group of seniors

As part of its efforts to engage the community and provide life-enriching experiences for its residents, Cogir Assisted Living of Edmonds sponsored the first annual “Strut Your Mutt” canine parade on Saturday morning. “We’re relatively new in the Edmonds community,” explained Jennifer Angell, Cogir’s community relations director. “We...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Evergreen State Fair

The 2022 Evergreen State Fair is now open in Monroe, with both new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits and entertainment. According to a Snohomish County press release, this year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” is about carrying on fair traditions even with so many unknowns.
MONROE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday

Construction work for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project requires lane reductions on Interstate 5 Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Travelers should prepare for significant delays throughout the greater Seattle area with the full closure of State Route 520 between Seattle and Bellevue, and Revive I-5 happening as well. Multiple lanes...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 17-23, 2022

400 block Main Street: A woman reported assault by unidentified stranger. Victim had minor scratches to face. Suspect was not located. 18100 block 86th Place West: Police responded to a domestic argument between boyfriend, girlfriend, and juvenile child. 9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle prowl in...
EDMONDS, WA

