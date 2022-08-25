Read full article on original website
Edmonds City Council to continue its Position 1 applicant interviews Monday
The Edmonds City Council will continue its interviews for the candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews were conducted Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Applicant interviews for vacant Edmonds City Council seat begin Saturday, Aug. 27
The Edmonds City Council has released its schedule of interviews for the 17 candidates who’ve applied to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Ten interviews will be conducted all day Saturday, Aug. 27, with seven more on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her Edmonds home, but plans to stay in city ‘for now’
Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has sold her house in Edmonds, but said in social media post that she plans to continue to reside in the city “for now” and serve on the city council. “I love Edmonds, so this was a difficult, but personal decision,” Johnson wrote...
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows...
Cascadia Art Museum sixth annual gala draws record crowd
It was another picture-perfect Saturday evening at the home of Cascadia Museum president Lindsey Echelbarger and his wife Carolyn, as a sold-out crowd of more than 300 attendees gathered to stroll the grounds, enjoy the sweeping views, dine on a gourmet meal designed by Edmonds’ Shooby Doo catering, and bid on an array of original art, services, vacation packages, jewelry, wine, food and more — all to support the work and mission of the Cascadia Art Museum.
Sound Transit to close I-5 lanes, ramps overnight starting Monday for light rail work
Sound Transit will close the two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street and 228th Street overnight Monday-Thursday this week to continue work on the Lynnwood Link extension in Mountlake Terrace. The lanes will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 29 through the morning...
Edmonds scenic: So long, Saturday
Beautiful photos, thank you to all our great photographers that share the great photos of our fantastic area. You are all appreciated by people that can’t be out there to see this beauty in person.
Helen Sevener: Retired from the dry-cleaning business, she was a dedicated volunteer at Holy Rosary Church
Helen Beatrice [Bergam] Sevener was born September 24, 1925 in Andes, Montana. She was the third child of Henry Oliver and Cathryn Agnes Bergam. Helen was the third of eight children. She lived on a farm in the small town of Andes where her father grew alfalfa, some wheat and vegetables for the family. They were poor and struggled but were happy. Helen didn’t want to work in the fields and get “dirty”, so she helped her mother in the kitchen and not in the fields. She woke early with her mother and baked eight loaves of bread every other day, before going to school. She canned in the summer and helped her mother provide three meals a day for her father and brother in the fields.
‘Strut your Mutt’ canine parade enchants a special group of seniors
As part of its efforts to engage the community and provide life-enriching experiences for its residents, Cogir Assisted Living of Edmonds sponsored the first annual “Strut Your Mutt” canine parade on Saturday morning. “We’re relatively new in the Edmonds community,” explained Jennifer Angell, Cogir’s community relations director. “We...
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Evergreen State Fair
The 2022 Evergreen State Fair is now open in Monroe, with both new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits and entertainment. According to a Snohomish County press release, this year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” is about carrying on fair traditions even with so many unknowns.
Overnight lane reductions set for northbound I-5 in Seattle this Sunday
Construction work for the Seattle Convention Center expansion project requires lane reductions on Interstate 5 Sunday evening, Aug. 28. Travelers should prepare for significant delays throughout the greater Seattle area with the full closure of State Route 520 between Seattle and Bellevue, and Revive I-5 happening as well. Multiple lanes...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 17-23, 2022
400 block Main Street: A woman reported assault by unidentified stranger. Victim had minor scratches to face. Suspect was not located. 18100 block 86th Place West: Police responded to a domestic argument between boyfriend, girlfriend, and juvenile child. 9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle prowl in...
