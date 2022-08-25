Read full article on original website
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Raiders Trade: 4 Possible Targets To Deal With Right Tackle Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in two weeks, yet the hole at right tackle remains wide open. The front office reportedly dislikes the options available via free agency. If the Raiders’ Week 1 starter is on another roster, here are some names to keep an eye on as possible trade targets.
Pittsburgh Steelers top WR Diontae Johnson, top pass-rusher T.J. Watt exit victory with injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their top receiving threat and best defender for the end of their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker T.J. Watt were both ruled out of Sunday's 19-9 victory, although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes the injuries to be minor.
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Pittsburgh Steelers' Preseason Finale
With the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions bearing down on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed the order in which his three quarterbacks will appear during their last exhibition game. Mitch Trubisky, who's taken the vast majority of first-team reps in training camp and started the first...
Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle
Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement
The Dallas Cowboys are inching closer and closer to making their final roster cuts before the 2022 regular season. Unfortunately, those roster cuts have led to the of one player's tenure in Dallas. On Friday, the Cowboys released veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with an injury settlement. Sprinkle was heading...
NFL senior advisor believes Deshaun Watson is ‘playing us’, calls out lack of accountability
The National Football League settled on an 11-game suspension with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to avoid a lengthy legal
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48
A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
