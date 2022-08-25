ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders Trade: 4 Possible Targets To Deal With Right Tackle Issues

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in two weeks, yet the hole at right tackle remains wide open. The front office reportedly dislikes the options available via free agency. If the Raiders’ Week 1 starter is on another roster, here are some names to keep an eye on as possible trade targets.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Pittsburgh Steelers' Preseason Finale

With the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions bearing down on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed the order in which his three quarterbacks will appear during their last exhibition game. Mitch Trubisky, who's taken the vast majority of first-team reps in training camp and started the first...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle

Kenny Pickett has played well during the preseason. As a result, there were people who believed he emerged as QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement says otherwise. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update after Tomlin announced that Mitch Tribusky will start the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. […] The post Mike Tomlin’s latest announcement sheds new light on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky Steelers QB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL Executive Is Tragically Dead At 48

A longtime Miami Dolphins team executive tragically passed away on Saturday night. The Dolphins announced that vice president Jason Jenkins died suddenly at 48. "Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away," the Dolphins announced on Saturday evening.
NFL

