Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks
As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes The Lakers Will End Up Trading Russell Westbrook: "I Don't See This Combination Working For The Lakers."
Despite the best efforts of Rob Pelinka, Russell Westbrook remains a Laker with just a few weeks to go before training camp. While it's not the outcome Lakers fans were hoping for, some remain optimistic about Westbrook's upcoming season and still think there's a chance things could work out. ESPN's...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Yardbarker
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Might Be Involved In Three-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an odd position, with their reported summer-long pursuit of Kyrie Irving now having fallen through. The star guard will stay with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets which means the Lakers have to find different ways to improve their roster. They have already acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in a trade, and now it seems could be waiting to make further moves.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks
As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Boldly Says Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Doesn't Understand Basketball Yet': "He Doesn't Understand How To Be Better, How To Train His Body."
Gilbert Arenas was a talented yet controversial NBA player. He starred in some polemic moments during his career, and even after he retired from the game, Gil has been making some noise around the community with his hot takes. Analyzing the game, Arenas has earned some weird looks from fans and other analysts, while also beefing with other former players.
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry's Harsh Criticism Of Steve Nash's MVP Winning Seasons Over Kobe And Shaq: “In Steve Nash’s Case, He Had The Exact Same Damn Season. In That Case, Jordan Should Have Been The MVP Every Time... He Had To Do Something Extraordinary To Win MVP.”
The 2000s boasted some of the best players the NBA has ever seen. From Tim Duncan to Allen Iverson, the league was stacked with incredibly talented players. Perhaps two of the most well-known players, though, were the Los Angeles Lakers duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Regarded as the...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."
Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Heat now turning their attention to Utah's Donovan Mitchell for potential trade?
Kevin Durant’s announcement last week that he would remain with the Brooklyn Nets for 2022-23 will have massive ramifications for multiple franchises. First, the Nets obviously get to keep their best player. That’ll ensure championship contention next season. Beyond that, though – all the teams that were chasing Durant now have to move to Plan B.
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Comments / 0