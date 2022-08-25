Read full article on original website
USDA to Survey N.D. Small Grains Acreage
(NDAgConnection.com) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 32 states, including North Dakota, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) for small grains. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of...
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
Readying for Abundant Ruffies
Look for ruffed grouse in the clear when things are dry and calm, they may also be found along gravel forest roads and logging trails. Simonson Photo. This year’s ruffed grouse spring drumming counts unexpectedly rose in Minnesota, providing the fifth highest spring total since 1996, and a spike in what should have been the declining stretch in the birds’ decadal population cycles in that state. Additionally, North Dakota’s spring ruffed grouse drumming results showed a 52 percent increase in the Turtle Mountain region from 2021 tallies, while drums herd in the Pembina Hills area were off slightly compared to 2021. Ruffies can also be found in limited numbers in the timbered areas of South Dakota’s Black Hills. With these tailwinds giving hunters a boost into the forest this fallthe following tips should help make things even better.
Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
