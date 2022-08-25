Look for ruffed grouse in the clear when things are dry and calm, they may also be found along gravel forest roads and logging trails. Simonson Photo. This year’s ruffed grouse spring drumming counts unexpectedly rose in Minnesota, providing the fifth highest spring total since 1996, and a spike in what should have been the declining stretch in the birds’ decadal population cycles in that state. Additionally, North Dakota’s spring ruffed grouse drumming results showed a 52 percent increase in the Turtle Mountain region from 2021 tallies, while drums herd in the Pembina Hills area were off slightly compared to 2021. Ruffies can also be found in limited numbers in the timbered areas of South Dakota’s Black Hills. With these tailwinds giving hunters a boost into the forest this fallthe following tips should help make things even better.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO