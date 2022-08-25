Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Young Republicans condemns "libel cancel culture" in announcement addressing controversial statements made in private chats
(Fargo, ND) -- Leaders of the North Dakota Young Republicans say the group rejects bigotry, but also are calling out what they call "libel cancel culture." Young Republican leaders issued a statement this week saying "cancel culture has become the norm for addressing conflict." "A Forum News Service columnist reported last week on slurs posted in a private Young Republicans chat group.
Approximately 200 Line Three oil pipeline protestors facing prosecution
(St. Paul, MN) -- Authorities say about 200 activists who protested the Line Three oil pipeline in Minnesota still face prosecution. Indigenous protesters and their supporters fought the construction of the line last year and occupied an Enbridge pump station in Clearwater County for a time, leading to nearly 800 arrests.
MN Department of Revenue: Biden administration's student loan relief plan will be taxable to state residents
(St. Paul, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it.
Minnesota State Fair officially underway, expected to bring nearly 2 million guests
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fair is underway and estimated to bring crowds. The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicked off yesterday, with officials estimating that one-point-seven million people will attend during its 12-day run. Adult admission is 14-dollars and children five-year-old and younger are free. Nearly 700 vendors will be at the fair, many featuring Minnesota-made items.
Bank of North Dakota: Federal student loan relief will not benefit state loan recipients
(Bismarck, ND) -- An official within the Bank of North Dakota is clarifying some confusion regarding who will be able to receive federal student loan relief. Kelvin Hullet is a Chief Business Development Officer with the Bank of North Dakota. He says those who have taken student loans through the state owned bank will likely be unable to benefit from President Biden's plan to relieve $10,000 of federal student debt to individual borrowers.
