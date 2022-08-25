Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Peek Inside The ’Hi Sugarplum’ Lifestyle Blogger’s Home For Sale in Plano
The last time Plano lifestyle blogger Cassie Freeman and her husband listed a home for sale in 2015, it incited a bidding war. Two national newsstand publications flew to Plano to photograph the home with the stunning transformation and soon Freeman’s vibrant sense of design went viral on the Today show. Seeing her north Plano home, recently listed by Amanda Christensen of Ebby Halliday Realtors, we understand why.
CandysDirt.com
This Plano Home’s Kitchen Wins The #10YearChallenge
Now, I love a good before and after set of photos. Home renos? Yes. HGTV reveals? Sure. Glow ups? Fab. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is more like a satisfying 10-year challenge on social. Head north on the Dallas North Tollway...
Sustainable outdoor furniture store, Yardbird, open in Frisco
The Yardbird showroom offers eco-friendly and sustainably made outdoor furniture. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Yardbird, a sustainable outdoor furniture shop, opened its first Frisco location Aug. 14 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 3. The Minnesota-based company creates patio and outdoor furniture using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. 972-704-1223. www.yardbird.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney.
Straight Lines, Low Slope, She’s A Mid-Century Allllllllright
This house has such an interesting façade. I looked up the history of it to see what it used to look like and here’s that one. Cooler now for sure. Obviously at one point the garage was enclosed and with the most recent remodel they added windows. Wheeeee. There’s also a cool-like open-air atrium-y porch thing immediately to the right of the front door.
Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart
Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
dallasexpress.com
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
50-acre mixed-use development coming to Flower Mound
Developers announced this week their plans for a 50-acre mixed-use development in south Flower Mound with apartments, restaurants, office space, parks and more. The first phase of the project includes a four-story, 200-unit apartment building with 15,000 square feet of retail space and room for three restaurants, as well as a 60,000-square-foot office building with one level of underground parking. The development will include about 20 acres of public parks and open space, and more than 2.5 miles of trails.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
myfoxzone.com
Get your haul | SHEIN Pop-up store opens in Plano this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
starlocalmedia.com
The Storehouse in Collin County expands its services for growing community need
From serving one family to serving over 1,300 each week, the Storehouse at Collin County continues growing to meet community need. A new addition to the Storehouse’s several services is an education program called The Academy, providing classes covering job skills, life skills and English classes to help community members thrive.
DFW Airport wants to start moving forward with Terminal F again
DALLAS — Read this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport officials want to move forward with long-term planning for a long-awaited sixth terminal after putting the project on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: new Medical City McKinney CFO and more
Renee Sturgeon has been named chief financial officer at Medical City McKinney, starting Sept. 19. Before this role, Sturgeon served as the chief financial officer at Medical City Lewisville since 2018. Among her many accomplishments, she helped achieve capital approval for several development projects, including the $3.5M renovation of the mother/baby unit and numerous robotic platforms to support elective surgical volume needs.
Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas
If there's one thing to know about North Texas; it's that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
MySanAntonio
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
