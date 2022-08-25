ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Peek Inside The ’Hi Sugarplum’ Lifestyle Blogger’s Home For Sale in Plano

The last time Plano lifestyle blogger Cassie Freeman and her husband listed a home for sale in 2015, it incited a bidding war. Two national newsstand publications flew to Plano to photograph the home with the stunning transformation and soon Freeman’s vibrant sense of design went viral on the Today show. Seeing her north Plano home, recently listed by Amanda Christensen of Ebby Halliday Realtors, we understand why.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Fourth-Grader Creates App Focused on Sharing

A fourth grader at Jim Spradley Elementary in Frisco is encouraging kids to share with an app she invented called "Toy Share." Ten-year-old Saliha Abbas signed up for coding classes at BYJU's FutureSchool during the pandemic's peak. That led to her creating the app that's made her a finalist in a coding competition.
FRISCO, TX
wdfxfox34.com

Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective

Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart

Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant

As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab to open in North Plano

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab is expected to open in Plano in 2023. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab is slated to open its new Plano location in The Shops at Legacy in 2023. Truluck’s is known for its fresh seafood, cocktails, wine and live entertainment. Diners can enjoy dishes from the eatery’s Jewels of the Sea selection that features its fresh crab claws, South African cold-water lobster, prime king crab and more. Truluck's will be located at 7161 Bishop Road, Plano. A phone number is not yet available. www.trulucks.com.
PLANO, TX
msn.com

Tulips in bloom at the Dallas Arboretum

Marianne Williamson once said, “A tulip doesn’t strive to impress anyone. It doesn’t struggle to be different than a rose. It doesn’t have to”. Tulips, like each person does, bring joy in their delightfully unique patterns and shape. During my visit to the Dallas Arboretum...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Straight Lines, Low Slope, She’s A Mid-Century Allllllllright

This house has such an interesting façade. I looked up the history of it to see what it used to look like and here’s that one. Cooler now for sure. Obviously at one point the garage was enclosed and with the most recent remodel they added windows. Wheeeee. There’s also a cool-like open-air atrium-y porch thing immediately to the right of the front door.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sustainable outdoor furniture store, Yardbird, open in Frisco

The Yardbird showroom offers eco-friendly and sustainably made outdoor furniture. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Yardbird, a sustainable outdoor furniture shop, opened its first Frisco location Aug. 14 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 3. The Minnesota-based company creates patio and outdoor furniture using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. 972-704-1223. www.yardbird.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney.
FRISCO, TX
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
DALLAS, TX

