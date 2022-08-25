Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
CW33 NewsFix
Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
Peek Inside The ’Hi Sugarplum’ Lifestyle Blogger’s Home For Sale in Plano
The last time Plano lifestyle blogger Cassie Freeman and her husband listed a home for sale in 2015, it incited a bidding war. Two national newsstand publications flew to Plano to photograph the home with the stunning transformation and soon Freeman’s vibrant sense of design went viral on the Today show. Seeing her north Plano home, recently listed by Amanda Christensen of Ebby Halliday Realtors, we understand why.
Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas
If there's one thing to know about North Texas; it's that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Fourth-Grader Creates App Focused on Sharing
A fourth grader at Jim Spradley Elementary in Frisco is encouraging kids to share with an app she invented called "Toy Share." Ten-year-old Saliha Abbas signed up for coding classes at BYJU's FutureSchool during the pandemic's peak. That led to her creating the app that's made her a finalist in a coding competition.
wdfxfox34.com
Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart
Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with free cake giveaway in September: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday. Its stores will be...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen News Roundup: Free animals, sewers and more
Pet adoptions are free through Aug. 31 at the City of Allen Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter will also be open to walk-ins to help clear the shelters.
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
starlocalmedia.com
The Storehouse in Collin County expands its services for growing community need
From serving one family to serving over 1,300 each week, the Storehouse at Collin County continues growing to meet community need. A new addition to the Storehouse’s several services is an education program called The Academy, providing classes covering job skills, life skills and English classes to help community members thrive.
Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab to open in North Plano
Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab is expected to open in Plano in 2023. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab is slated to open its new Plano location in The Shops at Legacy in 2023. Truluck’s is known for its fresh seafood, cocktails, wine and live entertainment. Diners can enjoy dishes from the eatery’s Jewels of the Sea selection that features its fresh crab claws, South African cold-water lobster, prime king crab and more. Truluck's will be located at 7161 Bishop Road, Plano. A phone number is not yet available. www.trulucks.com.
msn.com
Tulips in bloom at the Dallas Arboretum
Marianne Williamson once said, “A tulip doesn’t strive to impress anyone. It doesn’t struggle to be different than a rose. It doesn’t have to”. Tulips, like each person does, bring joy in their delightfully unique patterns and shape. During my visit to the Dallas Arboretum...
Straight Lines, Low Slope, She’s A Mid-Century Allllllllright
This house has such an interesting façade. I looked up the history of it to see what it used to look like and here’s that one. Cooler now for sure. Obviously at one point the garage was enclosed and with the most recent remodel they added windows. Wheeeee. There’s also a cool-like open-air atrium-y porch thing immediately to the right of the front door.
Sustainable outdoor furniture store, Yardbird, open in Frisco
The Yardbird showroom offers eco-friendly and sustainably made outdoor furniture. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Yardbird, a sustainable outdoor furniture shop, opened its first Frisco location Aug. 14 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 3. The Minnesota-based company creates patio and outdoor furniture using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. 972-704-1223. www.yardbird.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney.
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
dallasexpress.com
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth
Ice cream doesn't always need to be extravagant, there's not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you've got a winner. But today, we go all in.
mckinneyonline.com
Why McKinney Was a Perfect Fit for the Painted Tree Developer who Moved his Family and Business Here
Being local is incredibly important to Tom Woliver, who is building the new Painted Tree community in McKinney. Many of the consultants, co-founder and president of McKinney-based Oxland Group are hiring, live in the city. He relocated his company from Plano to McKinney. And his family has now moved to...
