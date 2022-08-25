Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
newsdakota.com
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
AG Week
So far, so good for eastern North Dakota soybean crop
LAKOTA, NORTH DAKOTA — A thick green canopy covered the soybeans in a field southeast of Lakota. The soybean field, despite being planted June 2, 2022, about two weeks later than is optimal, looked lush and healthy in late August. Good growing conditions during the past two and a...
KNOX News Radio
Burgum shares Senators’ Fufeng concerns, respects GF leaders’ desires to wait for review
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates and shares the concerns of Senators Hoeven and Cramer regarding the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks… but Burgum says he also appreciates that the matter is a local decision. He says he understands and respects the desires of...
Baiting restrictions in North Dakota
With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important. Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread […]
newsdakota.com
Readying for Abundant Ruffies
Look for ruffed grouse in the clear when things are dry and calm, they may also be found along gravel forest roads and logging trails. Simonson Photo. This year’s ruffed grouse spring drumming counts unexpectedly rose in Minnesota, providing the fifth highest spring total since 1996, and a spike in what should have been the declining stretch in the birds’ decadal population cycles in that state. Additionally, North Dakota’s spring ruffed grouse drumming results showed a 52 percent increase in the Turtle Mountain region from 2021 tallies, while drums herd in the Pembina Hills area were off slightly compared to 2021. Ruffies can also be found in limited numbers in the timbered areas of South Dakota’s Black Hills. With these tailwinds giving hunters a boost into the forest this fallthe following tips should help make things even better.
newsdakota.com
Deadline for Fall Turkey Season Set, Federal Duck Stamp Required
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 fall turkey season hunting applications are open in North Dakota. Game & Fish Wildlife Biologist Doug Leier says the due date is set for Sept. 7. Leier says you can find the specific units for turkey tags on gf.nd.gov. Leier says the early...
kiowacountypress.net
North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax
(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
Water rights in North Dakota, how it affects Red River Valley
So, when it comes to the Red River Water pipeline, as the city of Fargo grows, so does its claim of need for water.
North Dakota is the first state launch a credential app
The purpose is to get North Dakotans ahead of the game and to allow access to all employment opportunities.
kvrr.com
“Relief for All” Tax Cut Plan Announced for North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum introducing a legislative plan to provide the largest state income tax relief package in North Dakota history. It would replace the individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax. That is estimated to save North Dakota taxpayers $250 million annually.
Gun sales in North Dakota
High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
explorebigsky.com
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
Industry stakeholders describe the Biden climate bill’s potential impact and promise. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
110 acres with 32 miles of maze pathways. Stoney Brook Farms has really out done themselves.
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
I have to be honest, not only haven't I tried it, but I've never heard of it.
KFYR-TV
Who qualifies for Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Not Bank of North Dakota borrowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of federal student loans will benefit nearly 43 million Americans. But how do you know if that includes you?. About 45,000 borrowers statewide have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota. But the Bank of North Dakota...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Yay or Nay - Four Day School Week In North Dakota?
