ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant

(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
CASSELTON, ND
AG Week

So far, so good for eastern North Dakota soybean crop

LAKOTA, NORTH DAKOTA — A thick green canopy covered the soybeans in a field southeast of Lakota. The soybean field, despite being planted June 2, 2022, about two weeks later than is optimal, looked lush and healthy in late August. Good growing conditions during the past two and a...
LAKOTA, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Baiting restrictions in North Dakota

With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important. Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread […]
HOBBIES
newsdakota.com

Readying for Abundant Ruffies

Look for ruffed grouse in the clear when things are dry and calm, they may also be found along gravel forest roads and logging trails. Simonson Photo. This year’s ruffed grouse spring drumming counts unexpectedly rose in Minnesota, providing the fifth highest spring total since 1996, and a spike in what should have been the declining stretch in the birds’ decadal population cycles in that state. Additionally, North Dakota’s spring ruffed grouse drumming results showed a 52 percent increase in the Turtle Mountain region from 2021 tallies, while drums herd in the Pembina Hills area were off slightly compared to 2021. Ruffies can also be found in limited numbers in the timbered areas of South Dakota’s Black Hills. With these tailwinds giving hunters a boost into the forest this fallthe following tips should help make things even better.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Deadline for Fall Turkey Season Set, Federal Duck Stamp Required

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 fall turkey season hunting applications are open in North Dakota. Game & Fish Wildlife Biologist Doug Leier says the due date is set for Sept. 7. Leier says you can find the specific units for turkey tags on gf.nd.gov. Leier says the early...
POLITICS
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota lawmakers will consider flat tax

(The Center Square) - The North Dakota Legislature will consider a proposal to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a flat tax. Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman and Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said in a joint announcement Wednesday the plan would save taxpayers about $250 million a year.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desiccation#Herbicides#Germination#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
kvrr.com

“Relief for All” Tax Cut Plan Announced for North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum introducing a legislative plan to provide the largest state income tax relief package in North Dakota history. It would replace the individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax. That is estimated to save North Dakota taxpayers $250 million annually.
INCOME TAX
KX News

Gun sales in North Dakota

High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
explorebigsky.com

How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana

Industry stakeholders describe the Biden climate bill’s potential impact and promise. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy