With three highly qualified and well-funded candidates seeking Oregon’s top office, the race for governor is shaping up to be the most competitive – and unpredictable – in recent history. To help voters understand the differing visions of the three major contenders, we asked the three leading candidates -- Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson -- to offer an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor.

OREGON STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO