Oregon may follow California’s plan to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales, lawmakers say

Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
Christine Drazan: A new direction for Oregon (Opinion)

Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September

Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Tina Kotek: A track record to count on (Opinion)

Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section

With three highly qualified and well-funded candidates seeking Oregon’s top office, the race for governor is shaping up to be the most competitive – and unpredictable – in recent history. To help voters understand the differing visions of the three major contenders, we asked the three leading candidates -- Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson -- to offer an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor.
Readers respond: Affirm health care values this November

Measure 111 makes clinically appropriate, cost-effective and affordable health care a fundamental right of Oregonians. Health care is a right – not a privilege. Affordable healthcare access must be balanced against requirements to fund schools and other essential services. I urge readers to vote “yes” to amend the Oregon Constitution to reflect our values.
Readers respond: Preserve independence of public defense

We are writing on behalf of 21 law professors from around the country in response to the recent upheaval in Oregon’s public defense system. The removal and replacement of the Public Defense Services Commission members and their subsequent firing of the public defense director make clear the need to provide full independence for public defense in Oregon (“Oregon’s public defense leader fired but blasts decision: ‘This is what happens in tin pot dictatorships,’” Aug. 18).
