Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
Oregon may follow California’s plan to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales, lawmakers say
Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
Christine Drazan: A new direction for Oregon (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Video of Oregon state Rep. James Hieb’s arrest released by Clackamas County sheriff
Video footage released Friday shows a combative state Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, slurring his words and at one point saying “just (expletive) arrest me!” after deputies placed him in handcuffs at the Clackamas County Fair when someone reported him smoking a cigarette. Hieb can be seen on the...
Tina Kotek: A track record to count on (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Former Idaho lawmaker denied retrial after jury convicted him of raping legislative intern
A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section
With three highly qualified and well-funded candidates seeking Oregon’s top office, the race for governor is shaping up to be the most competitive – and unpredictable – in recent history. To help voters understand the differing visions of the three major contenders, we asked the three leading candidates -- Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson -- to offer an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor.
GOP governors try to bus migrants to blue cities, but many exit to live in red states
Since April, thousands of migrants have arrived by bus in New York City and Washington, D.C., sent north by Republican governors in Texas and Arizona as a political gambit to blame Democrats for the migrants’ presence in the country. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have...
Readers respond: Affirm health care values this November
Measure 111 makes clinically appropriate, cost-effective and affordable health care a fundamental right of Oregonians. Health care is a right – not a privilege. Affordable healthcare access must be balanced against requirements to fund schools and other essential services. I urge readers to vote “yes” to amend the Oregon Constitution to reflect our values.
Readers respond: Preserve independence of public defense
We are writing on behalf of 21 law professors from around the country in response to the recent upheaval in Oregon’s public defense system. The removal and replacement of the Public Defense Services Commission members and their subsequent firing of the public defense director make clear the need to provide full independence for public defense in Oregon (“Oregon’s public defense leader fired but blasts decision: ‘This is what happens in tin pot dictatorships,’” Aug. 18).
Paul Newman’s daughter lives in Oregon: Here’s why she and her sibling are mad at foundation their father created
It’s a court battle that’s been brewing for years. Two of actor Paul Newman’s five daughters are suing the “Color of Money” Oscar winner’s Newman’s Own Foundation, alleging a breach of fiduciary duty by those who seized control of the organization shortly after the actor’s death.
Letter from the Editor: We don’t like those pesky typos, either
Back in the day, many layers of editors would stand between a reporter’s typed copy and the printed page. Now when we publish rapidly onto OregonLive, the process is greatly streamlined – and readers notice. To take an example from the past, a suburban reporter might turn in...
