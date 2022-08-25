Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe at Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years as the Dutchman produced a stunning drive from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after he claimed his ninth win from 14 races. The Red Bull driver is 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just 216 remaining. Verstappen qualified almost seven tenths faster than anyone else, but started in the lower echelons of the grid after taking on his...
racer.com
Rookie Zilisch powers to third MX-5 Cup win of 2022 at VIR
Rookie standout Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) earned his third Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires victory of the season in Sunday’s race at VIRginia International Raceway. After a race-long battle with defending champion Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) and defending rookie of the year Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing), Zilisch beat Wagner to the finish line by 0.5s.
racer.com
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
racer.com
Sainz tops Belgian GP practice 1
Carlos Sainz bested Charles Leclerc to the top spot in a damp first practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, that was overshadowed by six drivers being confirmed as having back-of-grid starts for Sunday. Just 0.069s split the Ferrari teammates, with title leader Max Verstappen 0.2s adrift in third for...
racer.com
Verstappen shows strong pace in second Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen set an imposing benchmark in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix despite tricky slippery conditions. The cool track, which had been sprinkled intermittently with rain throughout the day and endured another shower in the final 10 minutes, offered grip at a premium, but the Dutchman mastered the slick circuit to set a best time of 1m45.507s with his Red Bull. The only blot in his copybook was the stewards noting him for a potential practice start infringement when the cars lined up on the grid after the checkered flag, which at worst would likely lead to a reprimand.
racer.com
53rd Polaris Crandon World Championships: The best value in American motorsports?
Reflecting a highly cooperative effort by a diverse group of race series, corporate partners and off-road competitors from America, Mexico and Canada, Crandon International Raceway has released the most action-packed schedule in the 53-year history of the Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races. Offering four days of on-track action, an...
racer.com
‘Ferrari always does some strange strategy’ - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t expect to be racing Charles Leclerc on the final lap of the Belgian Grand Prix but that “Ferrari always does some strange strategy”. Leclerc was running a comfortable fifth after starting in 15th place and recovering from an enforced early pit stop, but Ferrari brought him in at the start of the penultimate lap to fit soft tires and try to set the fastest lap.
racer.com
Verstappen cruises to Belgian GP victory from 14th
Max Verstappen landed a major boost to his championship campaign with a peerless drive to victory in the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen started the race from 14th on the grid but made scintillating progress from lights out. He made five positions up on the first lap alone and continued scything through the field after a brief safety car intervention to clear the stricken cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
racer.com
Piastri's contract to be reviewed by FIA on Monday
The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) will meet on Monday to review the dispute between Alpine and McLaren over Oscar Piastri’s contract. Alpine named Piastri as a race driver for 2023 after Fernando Alonso’s decision to join Aston Martin, but the Australian had already signed a deal with McLaren with the intention of replacing Daniel Ricciardo. When McLaren submitted its contract with the CRB it believed there was no conflict, but Alpine then provided documents that requires a hearing to identify which agreement takes priority.
racer.com
Sainz on Belgian GP pole after Verstappen penalty
Max Verstappen dominated qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix but Carlos Sainz will start from pole after an intriguing Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps. Verstappen, title rival Charles Leclerc and five other drivers started qualifying carrying heavy grid penalties for power unit changes that will send them to the back of the grid.
racer.com
Alfa Romeo to end Sauber deal by end of 2023
Alfa Romeo says it will end its title sponsorship of Sauber by the end of 2023, ahead of the expected takeover of the team by Audi. On Friday morning, Audi officially announced its entry into Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, with the German manufacturer saying it would finalize its team partnership by the end of the year. RACER understands that Audi is set to purchase a majority stake in the Sauber setup that is currently branded as Alfa Romeo, and Alfa Romeo has now issued a statement announcing next year will be its last with the team.
racer.com
Red Bull showing interest in adding Herta to F1 driver market
Red Bull has shown an interest in signing Colton Herta amid the ongoing movement in the Formula 1 driver market, RACER understands. Herta is currently an Andretti Autosport driver, but has an F1 testing deal with McLaren, and is considered a potential option to replace Daniel Ricciardo if the FIA Contract Recognition Board (CRB) rules in favor of Alpine when it meets to discuss Oscar Piastri’s future on Monday.
racer.com
Aston, Mercedes on pole for IMSA GT Challenge at VIR
Ross Gunn wasn’t able to match his GTD-record pole time from 2021, but he still managed to score Heart of Racing’s first GTD PRO pole position of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR with a 1m43.953s lap in the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage. The time, good for a 113.24mph average around the 3.27-mile VIRginia International Raceway, was a relatively massive 0.714s ahead of Antonio Garcia’s best in the No. 3 Corvette.
racer.com
Gonzales, from last to first, wins MX-5 Cup thriller at VIR
Tyler Gonzalez (No. 51 Copeland Motorsports) scored his third Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires win of the season at VIRginia International Raceway after starting from the last row of the grid on Saturday. Gonzalez fought through the field for 45 minutes to take the win by 0.076s over Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports). Defending champion Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) completed the podium.
racer.com
De Phillippi, Skeen top time charts in first IMSA practice at VIR
Connor De Phillippi and Mike Skeen were the quickest drivers in the opening session for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes. De Phillippi topped GTD PRO and overall, with a 1m45.196s lap in the No.25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3. Skeen...
racer.com
Technical upgrades: Belgian GP
The entire grid has brought new parts to the Belgian Grand Prix but it’s McLaren with the largest number of upgrades at Spa-Francorchamps. At a track that features a number of long, high-speed sections, there is an emphasis on revised rear wings and circuit-specific updates, with Ferrari and Mercedes both tweaking their rear wings; Mercedes also brings an update to the floor and front wing endplates. Red Bull has reprofiled sidepods and rear suspension shrouding.
racer.com
Power leads incident-riddled Portland IndyCar test
Championship leader Will Power led Friday’s private test at Portland International Raceway as nine drivers prepared for the NTT IndyCar Series’ penultimate round on September 4 at PIR. Power was followed by Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, with Scott McLaughlin completing the top five. The long day...
racer.com
TRD's Wilson on Kyle Busch negotiations: 'It's not good enough...to be the best driver.'
Toyota’s David Wilson had no Kyle Busch contract update for the media at Daytona International Speedway, but the manufacturer remains committed to trying to keep Busch in the fold. “We are still in the mix, we are still working with Kyle, and our intent is still the same,” said...
racer.com
Blaney in the Cup playoffs after miraculous drive at Daytona
Ryan Blaney is going home from Daytona International Speedway to crack open a beer and decompress after miraculously claiming the final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Driving a car damaged on seemingly every corner and being held together with tape and hope, Blaney finished 15th in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. It was enough to stay ahead of Martin Truex Jr. on points (by a slim margin of three) as Austin Dillon won his way into the postseason.
