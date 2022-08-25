Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years as the Dutchman produced a stunning drive from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after he claimed his ninth win from 14 races. The Red Bull driver is 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just 216 remaining. Verstappen qualified almost seven tenths faster than anyone else, but started in the lower echelons of the grid after taking on his...

