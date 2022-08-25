Isle Be! Walking Dead Spinoff Focused on Negan and Maggie Gets a New Title

What’s in a name? Quite a lot, apparently. Five months after AMC announced that its Manhattan-set Walking Dead spinoff would be called Isle of the Dead , the show has gotten a new title. And it is… ? Drumroll, please. The Walking Dead: Dead City , per Entertainment Weekly .

As TVLine previously reported , the next offshoot of the long-running zombie drama will follow all the way to New York Lauren Cohan’s embattled Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, the reformed villain who brutally murdered her husband before her eyes. Cut off from the mainland for ages, “the crumbling city,” the network teased, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Walking Dead writer/executive producer Eli Journé has been tapped to act as showrunner on the new series, which is being overseen by the franchise’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple with both of its leads pulling double duty as EPs. Dead City is set to premiere in 2023, after the mother ship completes its 11-season run. (The first of the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9/8c).

As Dead -heads are no doubt well aware, AMC also has in the works an as-yet-untitled Daryl- and-Carol -centric spinoff starring Norman Reedus and a limited series that will wrap up the story of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

Your thoughts on the new title vs. the old? Is it better, worse or… “Eh, whatever”?