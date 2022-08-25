Read full article on original website
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
PJ Fleck responds to Jerry Kill's latest comments about him
"I haven't not shaken one head coach's hand in my entire career."
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Final Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projection
The Minnesota Vikings need to be down to 53 players on their roster by 3 pm central time on Tuesday, August 30th. In getting down to that number, the Vikings have made roster cuts to trim down the rosters to both 85 and 80. As they work to move on...
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Attorney says Buffalo Bills' investigation of punter Matt Araiza didn't include alleged victim
The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall said Friday the NFL team has not contacted him for details despite saying it had conducted a "thorough investigation." The Bills selected Matt Araiza out...
Packers begin making cuts, releasing LB Ty Summers
With the Green Bay Packers needing to trim their roster from 79 players down to the final 53 by Tuesday’s deadline, they’ve already started that process by releasing linebacker Ty Summers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Summers was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers in 2019...
3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster
Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Around the League
One NFL quarterback could be traded before the start of the 2022 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn trade interest around the league. Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers if the price is right. The...
Tracking Packers' roster cuts down to 53 players
LB Ty Summers (Rob Demovsky): The 2019 seventh-round pick was a core special teamer during his first three seasons in Green Bay, but the Packers are suddenly deep at inside linebacker.
Dallas Cowboys ‘high’ on Jacksonville Jaguars’ Walker Little as Tyron Smith replacement
The Dallas Cowboys offensive line suffered a devastating blow before Week 1 with the Tyron Smith injury. As the franchise
Jaguars vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: QB Trevor Lawrence, Several Starters OUT
Former Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is also among those who won't play today. The move doesn't come as much of a surprise according to Jaguar Report writer John Shipley, who wrote this in a weekly Q&A ... It seems unlikely we see Lawrence on Saturday. He might dress for the...
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
3 surprise roster cuts the Vikings could make before Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings have played preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite losing both, those games were opportunities for guys to impress and make the team. Others, however, may have to face the music as a result of this year’s Vikings roster cuts.
Falcons 28, Jaguars 12: Atlanta Running Into Season With Win
The Falcons finish the preseason on top.
Frost Asked If He’d Consider Stepping Down From Nebraska
The Cornhuskers’ coach has no plans of removing himself from the program, despite the season-opening loss.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
How the Oakland Athletics Became the Sorriest Franchise in Professional Sports
The only thing more depressing than striking out on a called third strike to end a baseball game is being ejected immediately after. That’s how one day ended for Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown earlier this summer, when, after home plate umpire Nic Lentz rung him up on a pitch outside of the zone, Brown unleashed a barrage of…interesting instructions. On an irate march back to the dugout, Brown screamed at Lentz: “FUCK YOUR DAD AND FUCK YOUR MOM.”
