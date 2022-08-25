San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO