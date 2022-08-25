ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FanSided

3 veterans who won’t make the Packers Week 1 roster

Here are three veterans who could miss out on making the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 roster. The Green Bay Packers preseason games are out of the way, as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Now, they have a head start to bring down their roster to 53 players. They have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 to submit their final rosters ahead of Week 1.
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Around the League

One NFL quarterback could be traded before the start of the 2022 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn trade interest around the league. Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers if the price is right. The...
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
InsideHook

How the Oakland Athletics Became the Sorriest Franchise in Professional Sports

The only thing more depressing than striking out on a called third strike to end a baseball game is being ejected immediately after. That’s how one day ended for Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown earlier this summer, when, after home plate umpire Nic Lentz rung him up on a pitch outside of the zone, Brown unleashed a barrage of…interesting instructions. On an irate march back to the dugout, Brown screamed at Lentz: “FUCK YOUR DAD AND FUCK YOUR MOM.”
VikingsTerritory

