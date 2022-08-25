ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini ‘Dad’ Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgFYg_0hV6CAIa00

Alongside her mother, Stormi Webster attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night , in a full Y2K-inspired futuristic chrome look.

Webster’s outfit consisted of an asymmetrical top made of an extremely dynamic and reflective silver metallic leather, and paired it with a matching skirt also in a shiny material.

The stylish four-year-old carried a matching mini silver purse with a geometric structure and wore thin “Matrix” esque black shades inspired by the 90s. Webster wore her braided and beaded hair up in cute little pigtails, adding to that Y2K style.

When it came down to footwear, Webster was styled in a youthful but universal style of shoe, the child star stepping out in chunky white “dad” sneakers. The footwear is a classic lace-up style with rounded toes and white laces which Webster wore with equally chunky white socks. Many celebrities have worn the versatile sneakers, down to the Jenner and Kardashian clan.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

PHOTOS: See how other stars style their chunky “dad” sneakers.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 17

queen of sarcasm
3d ago

I took my dogs out while wearing a blue and white printed house dress. Nobody took my picture ☹️

Reply(1)
6
_xSamx_
3d ago

Can we get them off of NewsBreak?

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Caitlyn Jenner Slips Into Kitten Heels & Leather Leggings For Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Event

Caitlyn Jenner showcased her sleek summer style at her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event held at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Kylie hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her signature lip kits and every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family showed up — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Caitlyn pulled out a breezy sheer top for the festivities. The garment was decorated with a white and brown floral print throughout and featured a criss cross neckline and asymmetrical hem. The Olympic gold medal decathlete teamed the statement top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Gets Colorfully Loud With Lori Harvey in Nike ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers

In a new video posted in collaboration with Bumble, Teyana Taylor can be seen chatting about life and love with Lori Harvey while sporting a chic, all-blue look. The “Bare Wit Me” singer wore an aqua button-up shirt with a lightly padded vest in the same vibrant hue over top and matching pants. Even hair baseball cap and manicure were coordinated. Meanwhile, on her feet, she donned Nike SB’s Dunk sneaker collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the “Chunky Dunky.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) The style’s loud, playful design is inspired by the famous...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
RICEBORO, GA
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Ulta Beauty#Chrome#Kylie Cosmetics Party
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre Was Paid $60,000 by Save America

Click here to read the full article. Hervé Pierre, former stylist of former first lady Melania Trump, is addressing an installment payment made by political action committee (PAC) Save America. From April 7—June 24 this year, Pierre was paid $60,000 by Save America over four installments for “strategy consulting,” according to a USA Today report. When speaking to WWD, the interior designer and consultant stated his payments were unrelated to the work he completed during Trump’s White House tenure. “As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion,” Pierre said....
POTUS
Footwear News

Footwear News

148K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy