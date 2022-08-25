New Lancaster police chief discusses strategy to help end gun violence

LANCASTER, S.C. — After searching more than a year and a half, the city of Lancaster has a new police chief.

On Thursday, Chief Donald Roper spoke for the first time at a news conference and discussed his plans to help end gun violence.

“These types of issues are not the issues we’re gonna be able to arrest ourselves out of. We have to have a comprehensive partnership with the community, community leaders, the faith community,” Roper said.

