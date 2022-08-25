Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Luxurious property on the Ni River
Refined, remarkable and offering a multigenerational set-up like few others, this luxurious Spotsylvania County offering is stunning here in 2022!. This custom-build was finalized in 2017 and spans 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and 5700+ finished square feet. It follows Simply Homes’ Bella floor plan, with several customizations and enhancements.
ffxnow.com
Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches
The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Circular stone driveway, wine cellar, sauna. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Sherif Abdalla – Compass) 1116 Theresa Ann Street, McLean. 7 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Walk-in pantry, retractable pergola, fireplace. Listed:...
theburn.com
Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports
The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
themunchonline.com
GLENDALE TERRACE APARTMENTS @ Huntington Station
This apartment is located 2 blocks from the Huntington Metro, 4 blocks from 495, and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Off-street parking is included in the rental rate. Apartment Features-Air Conditioning- Laundry Facilities same floor -on site Manager. One year Lease -Recently remodeled- new upscale Flooring -sliding glass doors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
theburn.com
New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn
A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
ffxnow.com
Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza
Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
New space center in Reston to take off at local public viewing of NASA’s historic moon mission
A nearly 40,000-square-foot space center is coming soon to Reston. The project is the brainchild of Interstellar Dreams, a nonprofit organization by Robin McDougal, a former educator at Fairfax County Public Schools. The organization hopes to “spark and nurture the next generation of STEM leaders with a focus on aerospace,”...
theburn.com
Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg
The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
New school opens in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum
(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library. All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Elaine's Modern Mediterranean to Open in Old Town
A new restaurant concept is coming to Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria. Elaine's Modern Mediterranean is opening at 208 Queen St., the yellow building formerly home to Bilbo Baggins, which closed when its owners retired in 2020. "Elaine's is a family-owned restaurant that will serve modern Mediterranean cuisine, which...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
Comments / 0