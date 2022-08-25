ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Hinton News

Talcott Fire Department to hold community meeting

The Talcott Fire Department is holding a community meeting on Monday, August 29, at 7 p.m. All community members are invited to attend the meeting, which will take place at the station located on Pat Ball Road. RELATED: Click here to see other stories about Talcott Fire Department The post Talcott Fire Department to hold community meeting appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
WVNS

Beckley VA Medical Center hosts Welcome Home event for Veterans

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There is a wide variety of resources available to veterans new and old but finding them can pose some challenges. For this reason, the Beckley VA Medical Center hosted a Welcome Home event to connect veterans and their families with resources. One of those resources included Healing Waters which brings […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
LEWISBURG, WV
Hinton News

Health and resource fair scheduled in Summers County

REACHH recently announced an upcoming Health and Resource Fair. The event is scheduled for Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. For more information or to get involved contact REACHH at 304-466-2226 or Doris Selko at doris.starcher.selko@reachhfrc.org. RELATED: Click here to see more about REACHH The post Health and resource fair scheduled in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
County
Summers County, WV
Summers County, WV
Government
Hinton News

Annual homecoming scheduled at old meeting house in Pipestem

The old log meeting house on River Ridge Road in Pipestem, Summers County, will host its annual homecoming starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept 11, 2022. This event marks the gathering of descendants of early settlers of River Ridge, including Meadors, Cooks, Farleys, Keatons, Petreys, Lanes, Martins, Millers, Thompsons and others. The meeting house is […] The post Annual homecoming scheduled at old meeting house in Pipestem appeared first on The Hinton News.
PIPESTEM, WV
Hinton News

John Henry Historical Park walking bridge project moves forward

Talcott W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Summers County Commission is embarking on a new walking bridge project at the John Henry Historical Park. Funding is from a grant received from Governor Justice. The bridge will go over Hungard’s Creek following the old railroad path and will be for pedestrians only, no vehicular traffic. E.L. Robinson […] The post John Henry Historical Park walking bridge project moves forward appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tamarack hosts first-ever chili cook-off

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The competition was on at Tamarack on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as they hosted a chili cook-off. The event, called Chili, Brews, and Bands, is the first of its kind for Tamarack. Marketing Manager AJ Dennison said the event brought in people from all over the country including someone from Canada. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Aug. 17 – 23

Summers County, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for August 17 - 23. Marriages Trevor Anthony Anderson to Lindsey Morgan Ward; Lloyd Allen Dick to Clara Faye Franco; Meghan Noel Wheeler to Hannah Lea Ryan. Fiduciaries Debbie Sue Ballard, Administrator of the Randall Scott Ballard estate; William T Humphrey, Administrator of the Martha Suzanne Humphrey estate; Wilfred E Adkins and Vincent H Adkins, Co-Administrators of the Erie W Adkins estate; Corey A Bennett, Administrator of the Jo Elaine Bennett estate; Jason Clowers, Administrator of the Sue Ann Gilber estate; Linda K Turner, Administrator of the Ruth G Stanley estate; Ronielle R Cole, Administrator of the Bonnie Ruth Bennett estate. Land Transfers Iris...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Winona, WV, from Garvey House

The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
WINONA, WV
Hinton News

Little Bluestone Community Forest Project receives grant

Summers County, (Hinton News) - The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, recently announced five organizations in West Virginia, including the West Virginia Land Trust, have each received a 2022 Water and Environment Grant. The West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) has been awarded $26,338 in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. With these grant funds in place, WVLT plans to acquire the property in the fall of this year. WVLT is leading the fundraising and land protection efforts to purchase 370 acres in Summers County for the purpose of creating a community...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Barn in Raleigh County

A gambrel-roofed barn greets the morning in Raleigh County, in the New River Gorge Region of southern West Virginia. Photo by Rick Burgess.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Community Back to School Bash announced

GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Raleigh County Community are gearing up for a Back to School Bash set to take place on Monday. The event will be free and open to the community, and is scheduled to be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Liberty High School football field.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Blooms by Bessie’s expands to offer nationwide event management services

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Ashton Critchley, the new owner and operator of Blooms by Bessie’s, is expanding her company’s services to launch an event management service aptly named Events by Blooms. Critchley has an extensive background in corporate, private, and charity sector event management within the state.
OAK HILL, WV
wfxrtv.com

Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
PULASKI, VA
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Making A Difference (MAD) grant applications now being accepted

The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) introduced its “Classes of Hinton High School/Making a Difference” Fall Grant Cycle in 2019. In its fourth year, HAF will once again employ income from the MAD endowment to support community improvement projects proposed by local organizations that have already raised some funds and need an additional monetary boost to satisfactorily complete a project. HAF is excited to offer MAD grants to support community improvement projects that help improve Summers County and engage community members as volunteers. While full project funding requests from HAF will be considered, MAD grant applications that request matching funds may receive...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
WSAZ

Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
