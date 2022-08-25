Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
KTUL
Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
kjrh.com
Route 66 Christmas Chute hopes to make Sapulpa a holiday destination
SAPULPA, Okla. — While many are cheering on the start of the football season, it's another season that's been the talk of Sapulpa for well over a year. "I can't wait to see what it looks like," says Sapulpa resident Will Berry. Berry and a group of worker elves...
KTUL
'Reimagine Johnson Park' plan to be unveiled at community event Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will unveil its plans to revive a park near 61st and Riverside at a community event Saturday. The unveiling is open only to community members who live near Johnson Park because Tulsa Parks hopes to get input from the community the park will impact.
KTUL
Bass Pro Shops celebrates 50th anniversary with three Garth Brooks shows
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bass Pro Shops is turning 50, and CEO Johnny Morris is celebrating with three performances from Garth Brooks. The performances will be held at the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri. Originally, only...
KTUL
Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Electronic recycling event to be held in Bartlesville Sept. 17
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17, the city of Bartlesville announced. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. Donors are asked to bring their unwanted...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area
EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Afternoon storms likely, a few could be strong
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase this afternoon due to an upper-level wave of energy. Isolated showers this morning are expected to become more scattered later in the day. The severe weather threat is limited. Gusty winds up to 65 mph and quarter size hail...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
Clear the Shelters Initiative 2022
The Clear the Shelters event is only once a year but if you missed the event that's okay, there are still plenty of animals patiently waiting to be welcomed home.
KTUL
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
918 Day less than a month away
TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
KTUL
Lift Every Baby event to provide services to mothers and children in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mission to bring awareness to breastfeeding is happening this weekend in Tulsa. Lift Every Baby is returning to Green Country for its seventh year. The event is held every year to create community between women and families across all of Tulsa and from all different socioeconomic, racial, and cultural backgrounds.
TripAdvisor Blog
Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills Pool Pictures & Reviews (OK)
.. view of the mall roof. We did not get information on the pool or food options until we asked. Big signs saying the sports... ... The COVID regs were followed. We had food and drinks from the bar and restaurant. All yummy! The pool is nice but no hot tub.
okstate.edu
Fall enrollment underway for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
Media Contact: Christy Lang | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Enrollment is now open for senior-adult educational classes offered in-person and online through the Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). With more than 60 classes in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online, OLLI provides...
msn.com
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
KTUL
TU employs landscaping robots on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower, and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
