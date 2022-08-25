ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

KTUL

Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bass Pro Shops celebrates 50th anniversary with three Garth Brooks shows

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bass Pro Shops is turning 50, and CEO Johnny Morris is celebrating with three performances from Garth Brooks. The performances will be held at the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri. Originally, only...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Electronic recycling event to be held in Bartlesville Sept. 17

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17, the city of Bartlesville announced. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. Donors are asked to bring their unwanted...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area

EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
EUFAULA, OK
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Afternoon storms likely, a few could be strong

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shower and thunderstorm chances should increase this afternoon due to an upper-level wave of energy. Isolated showers this morning are expected to become more scattered later in the day. The severe weather threat is limited. Gusty winds up to 65 mph and quarter size hail...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lift Every Baby event to provide services to mothers and children in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mission to bring awareness to breastfeeding is happening this weekend in Tulsa. Lift Every Baby is returning to Green Country for its seventh year. The event is held every year to create community between women and families across all of Tulsa and from all different socioeconomic, racial, and cultural backgrounds.
TULSA, OK
TripAdvisor Blog

Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills Pool Pictures & Reviews (OK)

.. view of the mall roof. We did not get information on the pool or food options until we asked. Big signs saying the sports... ... The COVID regs were followed. We had food and drinks from the bar and restaurant. All yummy! The pool is nice but no hot tub.
TULSA, OK
okstate.edu

Fall enrollment underway for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes

Media Contact: Christy Lang | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Enrollment is now open for senior-adult educational classes offered in-person and online through the Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). With more than 60 classes in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online, OLLI provides...
STILLWATER, OK
msn.com

Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
BIXBY, OK
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday

PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
PRUE, OK
KTUL

TU employs landscaping robots on campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower, and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
TULSA, OK

