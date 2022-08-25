Vintage Joshua Dobbs was on display for the Cleveland Browns during the last couple weeks of the preseason, none more so than Saturday night against the Chicago Bears. Early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland, with the Browns attempting a two-point conversion, Dobbs dropped back on a play-action pass attempt, couldn’t find a receiver, avoided one would-be tackler while dropping back to the 14-yard line, spun over his right shoulder and ran left. After turning the corner, Dobbs leaped toward the pylon, crashing into a defender while diving toward the corner of the end zone.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO