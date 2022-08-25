ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eagles-Dolphins: Miami Looks Ready For The Season

The first play, play action to Tyreek Hill from Tua Tagovailoa, was all it took to get Miami fans excited. If the Eagles-Dolphins game will be remembered for anything it will be for the very first pass. Tua played the first quarter and his 6-7-121-1-0 was against the Eagles backups....
MIAMI, FL
Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race

The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
247Sports

Watch: Josh Dobbs avoids sack, scrambles for wild two-point conversion

Vintage Joshua Dobbs was on display for the Cleveland Browns during the last couple weeks of the preseason, none more so than Saturday night against the Chicago Bears. Early in the fourth quarter in Cleveland, with the Browns attempting a two-point conversion, Dobbs dropped back on a play-action pass attempt, couldn’t find a receiver, avoided one would-be tackler while dropping back to the 14-yard line, spun over his right shoulder and ran left. After turning the corner, Dobbs leaped toward the pylon, crashing into a defender while diving toward the corner of the end zone.
CLEVELAND, OH

