Allegheny County, PA

Home heavily damaged after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The top half of a home appears to have been destroyed after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS were called to Ridge Street in McKeesport at around 11:15 a.m.

We could see severe damage on the top of the home from Chopper 11.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

