Home heavily damaged after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The top half of a home appears to have been destroyed after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS were called to Ridge Street in McKeesport at around 11:15 a.m.
We could see severe damage on the top of the home from Chopper 11.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Emergency crews are still on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
