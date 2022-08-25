Corsair’s OLED bendable gaming monitor will break your brain

It can be difficult choosing between a flat or curved monitor. The best curved monitors like the Alienware QD-OLED 34 can provide a more immersive experience for gaming, but some users may prefer a flat monitor when working or watching YouTube. Others may wonder: Why not both? As if in answer, Corsair will soon release the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED, a bendable gaming monitor.

Announced during Gamescom 2022, the Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED was created in collaboration with LG Display. It features a 45-inch 21:9 (3,440 x 1440) ultrawide panel with a maximum curvature of 800R. A 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG (grey to grey) response time and 0.01ms pixel on/off time should deliver smooth and responsive gaming experiences. The Xeneon Flex OLED also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, depending on which GPU is in your gaming rig.

Corsair says the monitor’s self-lit OLED pixels deliver peak brightness up to 1,000 nits, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio. In a press release , the company stated the Xeneon Flex OLED has a “sophisticated burn-in prevention system which operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use, all backed by a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.”

Corsair also uploaded a short video for the Xeneon Flex OLED. Despite being a CGI video, it does a decent job of demonstrating how the monitor functions. Thankfully, Corsair provided a prototype model to the BitWit YouTube channel, who recently uploaded a video of the Xeneon Flex OLED in action. The results are rather interesting.

As you can see, the prototype model has handles on the left and right sides. You can bend both sides of the monitor simultaneously or bend them independently. The YouTuber has a hard time figuring out when someone would need to do this, and I'm inclined to agree. Regardless, having this range of mobility is appreciated, even if it seems strange.

The Xeneon Flex OLED seems odd at first glance, but it could be useful to folks who want a curved monitor for gaming and a flat panel for everything else. I could see myself being one of those people. However, I have questions about the durability and longevity of such a monitor. I’m sure Corsair knows this internally, but how many times can one bend this monitor before it potentially breaks? It's questions like these that make me look forward to going hands-on with this monitor in the future.

Corsair says the Xeneon Flex OLED will be available either in late 2022 or early 2023. We don’t have word on pricing, though I don’t see this being a budget product. Stay tuned for more information as it arrives.

