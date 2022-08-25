ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Corsair’s OLED bendable gaming monitor will break your brain

By Tony Polanco
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCLJW_0hV6975c00

It can be difficult choosing between a flat or curved monitor. The best curved monitors like the Alienware QD-OLED 34 can provide a more immersive experience for gaming, but some users may prefer a flat monitor when working or watching YouTube. Others may wonder: Why not both? As if in answer, Corsair will soon release the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED, a bendable gaming monitor.

Announced during Gamescom 2022, the Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED was created in collaboration with LG Display. It features a 45-inch 21:9 (3,440 x 1440) ultrawide panel with a maximum curvature of 800R. A 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG (grey to grey) response time and 0.01ms pixel on/off time should deliver smooth and responsive gaming experiences. The Xeneon Flex OLED also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, depending on which GPU is in your gaming rig.

Corsair says the monitor’s self-lit OLED pixels deliver peak brightness up to 1,000 nits, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio. In a press release , the company stated the Xeneon Flex OLED has a “sophisticated burn-in prevention system which operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use, all backed by a three-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.”

Corsair also uploaded a short video for the Xeneon Flex OLED. Despite being a CGI video, it does a decent job of demonstrating how the monitor functions. Thankfully, Corsair provided a prototype model to the BitWit YouTube channel, who recently uploaded a video of the Xeneon Flex OLED in action. The results are rather interesting.

As you can see, the prototype model has handles on the left and right sides. You can bend both sides of the monitor simultaneously or bend them independently. The YouTuber has a hard time figuring out when someone would need to do this, and I'm inclined to agree. Regardless, having this range of mobility is appreciated, even if it seems strange.

The Xeneon Flex OLED seems odd at first glance, but it could be useful to folks who want a curved monitor for gaming and a flat panel for everything else. I could see myself being one of those people. However, I have questions about the durability and longevity of such a monitor. I’m sure Corsair knows this internally, but how many times can one bend this monitor before it potentially breaks? It's questions like these that make me look forward to going hands-on with this monitor in the future.

Corsair says the Xeneon Flex OLED will be available either in late 2022 or early 2023. We don’t have word on pricing, though I don’t see this being a budget product. Stay tuned for more information as it arrives.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Future Plc#Gaming#The Xeneon Flex#The Corsair Xeneon Flex#Lg Display#Nvidia G Sync#Gpu#Pixel Warranty
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
AMD
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy