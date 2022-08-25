ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAw6x_0hV68xQa00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo businessman was arrested in Runnels County after a written complaint accused the man of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000 on August 24th.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Velez, age 36, was arrested on felony theft of property after a warrant was issued out of Tom Green County. A written complaint accused the owner and operator of Viking Rental Services and JC Asset Management of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is Velez’s fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.

SAPD looking for a missing man

Further investigations are continuing by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to request anyone who thinks they have been defrauded by Jordan Velez or one of his companies to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the Concho Valley Homepage app to receive breaking news first and stay up to date on what’s happening in the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation

SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo.   According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive.  The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo.  Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.  Ten of the warrants were for felony…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Runnels County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Runnels County, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Viking Rental Services#Jc Asset Management#The Sheriff S Office#Sapd#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX West Texas

Abilene man arrested on drug charges following warrant

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested Aug. 23 after drugs and weapons were found in a home on Lillius Street where Abilene Police were serving a search and arrest warrant. Officers found marijuana, cocaine, Percocet pills, tetrahydrocannabinol and two weapons and arrested Elijah James Perez, 20, on...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire

SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired.  Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named.  Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy