San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo businessman was arrested in Runnels County after a written complaint accused the man of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000 on August 24th.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Velez, age 36, was arrested on felony theft of property after a warrant was issued out of Tom Green County. A written complaint accused the owner and operator of Viking Rental Services and JC Asset Management of defrauding a customer out of over $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is Velez’s fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.

Further investigations are continuing by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to request anyone who thinks they have been defrauded by Jordan Velez or one of his companies to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

