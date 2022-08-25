Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
abc27.com
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
abc27.com
Wanted Shippensburg man found by State Police
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were looking for a man, who was possibly armed, in the Shippensburg borough near Roxbury Treatment Center, located at 601 Roxbury Road in Shippensburg on Aug. 26. According to Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer, police were searching for...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced to over 20 years for bank robberies, firearm offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses. According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to...
abc27.com
One dead after a two-vehicle in crash Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg during the late evening hours of Friday, Aug. 26. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 10 p.m. officers responded to South Cameron and Shanois Streets for report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims suffering various injuries, and one adult that was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police announces graduation of new troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that 64 troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police academy on Friday, Aug. 26. A release states that the class was the 164th to graduate from the academy ever since its 1960 opening in Hershey. Get daily news, weather,...
abc27.com
Coroner called to Adams County crash
BERWICK TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner has been called to a crash in Berwick Township, Adams County. According to the Adams County 911 Dispatch website, crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Green Springs Road and Abbotstown Pike. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
abc27.com
‘Berwick Strong’ communities come together after tragedy
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— “Berwick Strong,” comes to life as the community rebounds from tragedy. It’s been three weeks since a fire claimed the lives of 10 people in Luzerne County. Just a week later, one person was killed and 17 people were hospitalized after a man drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims.
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
abc27.com
Dauphin County church holds second prayer vigil for Ukraine
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –While fighting continues six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Dauphin County church is holding their second prayer vigil for Ukraine. First United Methodist Church Hershey held a vigil back in March shortly after the war in Ukraine first began. The church wanted to do it again, and this time, they invited the founders of a nonprofit working on the ground to share their story.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro to campaign in Juniata, Perry, Mifflin, and Venango counties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, August 27 Attorney General Josh Shapiro will make stops in Juniata, Perry, Mifflin, and Venango counties. During these stops, Shapiro will be meeting with supporters, take their questions about his campaign, and talk about his plans. Here are the times and locations for...
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
abc27.com
York Arts Week ends on Saturday
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The last day of a first-ever event is coming up soon. York Arts Week ends on Saturday, Aug. 27. You may recall that this is the event that replaced “Yorkfest” which the city had to cancel this year. Get daily news, weather, breaking...
abc27.com
Lancaster General Health unveils new cancer treatment center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is celebrating a new, first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center. The new proton therapy center opened on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26. Proton therapy uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells. The treatment offers greater precision and accuracy than that of x-rays.
abc27.com
Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
