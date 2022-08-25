ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football players launch team-wide name, image and likeness initiative

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 75 members of the Ohio State football team have come together to launch the Columbus NIL Club to “equally support” the team.

The club is a membership-based community that allows fans to financially support and interact with the team, according to a release from the Columbus NIL Club (CNC).

Buckeye fans can join the CNC now by making “any monthly commitment to the club.” The members of the CNC have a goal of raising $50,000 a month, according to their website.

Ohio State receiver coach Brian Hartline: ‘They can all be potential NFL players’

CNC member benefits

  • Meet-and-greets and Q&As with the players
  • Film breakdowns and other player-created content
  • A community message board and chat to connect with the team
