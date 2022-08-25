ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ride on

As Beach Road Weekend kicked off with an outdoor screening of “Jaws” at Tisbury’s Veteran Memorial Park Thursday evening, the Oak Bluffs select board held a special meeting to discuss the recent plans made by festival organizers to offer water taxi transport via Patriot Party Boats charters to off-Island event goers.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Cod in the Winter

If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod in the winter, you have many options. You can explore the museums, Breweries, and Art galleries. You can also enjoy activities such as Cross-country skiing. Below are a few ideas for you to consider. These ideas will help you plan the perfect winter trip.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of […] The post Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Ssa#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Music Festival#Vineyard#Vehicles#The Steamship Authority
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
YARMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
CHATHAM, MA
rimonthly.com

Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible

On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
capecoddaily.com

HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!

TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times! MORE HN PHOTOS: Osterville, Massachusetts – At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, another young driver told Barnstable Police Officers she had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle that crossed over the center lines on South County Road. Her vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole. The driver escaped injury and the Barnstable Police Department is investigating. HN NOTE: Please drive defensively. Never assume other drivers are sober, alert, or willing and able to follow the rules of the road. Use your mirrors and constantly scan way ahead and in all directions, especially when approaching intersections. Drive posted speeds. And be prepared for idiots texting. Remember, those who text and drive would much rather kill you and others than to wait until they are no longer operating a motor vehicle – so, always stay ready for the selfish scumbags who text and drive! They lack self-control and are out there in large numbers. Try to steer clear and avoid these dangerous drivers at all costs. Also, do not engage with or try to educate idiotic drivers in traffic, ever! Let the cops deal with them. Please stay safe out there! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Randy Newman… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

"Traffic Alert!": Drivers told to plan ahead for Gillette concerts

FOXBORO - Police have a "traffic alert" for drivers ahead of this weekend's country music concerts at Gillette Stadium.Kenny Chesney is playing Foxboro for a 20th and 21st time Friday and Saturday night. His "Here and Now" tour, delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic, also features performers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Police say traffic restrictions in South Walpole will start at 11 a.m. for both days."If attending the shows, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette," Walpole police said in a Facebook post.Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. for the concerts, and gates open at 4 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a special Commuter Rail train to Saturday's show."Please plan ahead and be safe!" Foxboro police said. 
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy