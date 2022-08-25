Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ride on
As Beach Road Weekend kicked off with an outdoor screening of “Jaws” at Tisbury’s Veteran Memorial Park Thursday evening, the Oak Bluffs select board held a special meeting to discuss the recent plans made by festival organizers to offer water taxi transport via Patriot Party Boats charters to off-Island event goers.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Cape Cod in the Winter
If you’re planning a trip to Cape Cod in the winter, you have many options. You can explore the museums, Breweries, and Art galleries. You can also enjoy activities such as Cross-country skiing. Below are a few ideas for you to consider. These ideas will help you plan the perfect winter trip.
capecoddaily.com
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of […] The post Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
capecod.com
Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!
TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times! MORE HN PHOTOS: Osterville, Massachusetts – At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, another young driver told Barnstable Police Officers she had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle that crossed over the center lines on South County Road. Her vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole. The driver escaped injury and the Barnstable Police Department is investigating. HN NOTE: Please drive defensively. Never assume other drivers are sober, alert, or willing and able to follow the rules of the road. Use your mirrors and constantly scan way ahead and in all directions, especially when approaching intersections. Drive posted speeds. And be prepared for idiots texting. Remember, those who text and drive would much rather kill you and others than to wait until they are no longer operating a motor vehicle – so, always stay ready for the selfish scumbags who text and drive! They lack self-control and are out there in large numbers. Try to steer clear and avoid these dangerous drivers at all costs. Also, do not engage with or try to educate idiotic drivers in traffic, ever! Let the cops deal with them. Please stay safe out there! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Randy Newman… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Barnstable Patriot
Fighting cancer one purchase at a time at West Barnstable thrift shop
WEST BARNTABLE — When does shopping for a coffee table or set of dishes for one’s home become a double positive – for the purchaser as well as another, often anonymous beneficiary?. This double-good effect can be the happy result of a purchase from the Cape Cancer...
"Traffic Alert!": Drivers told to plan ahead for Gillette concerts
FOXBORO - Police have a "traffic alert" for drivers ahead of this weekend's country music concerts at Gillette Stadium.Kenny Chesney is playing Foxboro for a 20th and 21st time Friday and Saturday night. His "Here and Now" tour, delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic, also features performers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Police say traffic restrictions in South Walpole will start at 11 a.m. for both days."If attending the shows, please utilize Route 1, as it is your quickest and most efficient way to Gillette," Walpole police said in a Facebook post.Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. for the concerts, and gates open at 4 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to take a special Commuter Rail train to Saturday's show."Please plan ahead and be safe!" Foxboro police said.
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to smoke conditions at marijuana grow operation, seafood plant
“A fire alarm activation was received just before 10:00am yesterday morning. Firefighters were conducting fire inspections down at the Middle School at the time of the alarm. Engine 1 was first on the scene, staffed by an off-duty firefighter. Car 1, Car 2, Engine 2, Engine 3, Tower Ladder 1, and Ambulance 3 rounded out the response.
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
