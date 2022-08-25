ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State’s Ayoka Lee to get season-ending surgery

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball announced Thursday that All-American center Ayoka Lee will be getting season-ending knee surgery.

“I am devastated for Yokie,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a press release. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery. “

Lee led the Wildcats with 22 points per game last season en route to an NCAA tournament bid. She set the NCAA single-game scoring record with 61 points against Oklahoma on January 23.

Lee will return for the 2023-24 campaign after finishing her schooling.

“While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline,” Lee said in a press release. “Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with.”

Oklahoma State
