K-State’s Ayoka Lee to get season-ending surgery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball announced Thursday that All-American center Ayoka Lee will be getting season-ending knee surgery.
“I am devastated for Yokie,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a press release. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season. Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days she will require season-ending surgery. “
Lee led the Wildcats with 22 points per game last season en route to an NCAA tournament bid. She set the NCAA single-game scoring record with 61 points against Oklahoma on January 23.
Lee will return for the 2023-24 campaign after finishing her schooling.
“While it deeply saddens me that I cannot be on the court with my teammates this season, I am fully committed to getting healthy and contributing as a leader on the sideline,” Lee said in a press release. “Although my role will be different, I am confident in what we will accomplish as a team this year. There is no other team, coaches or support staff I would want to work through this with.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0