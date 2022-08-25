Read full article on original website
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID’d from Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
Colorado First-Time Homebuyer Programs
If you live in Colorado and are a first-time homebuyer, you might be eligible for a variety of mortgage programs at the state and local levels. If you qualify, you could receive loans and grants to help with down payment and closing cost requirements even if you don’t have perfect credit or extensive cash reserves.
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
California chief justice nominee to go before voters in fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court’s 29th chief justice in November after the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday approved her nomination. Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California’s...
Decision on California’s last nuke plant could be postponed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. The...
