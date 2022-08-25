Read full article on original website
Iaconelli Milankov Deb
3d ago
Too much risk to put him amongst kids at Village. The kind of help he needs to go amongst other kids will take years. His parents really messed him up.😔
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date
A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail
The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Detectives searching for Oakland County teen missing for more than a week
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing for more than a week.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
The Oakland Press
Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac
A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
Mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
"We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped.
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect in Sunday morning shootings after 4 shot, 3 killed
Detroit — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning incidents that left the city and westside on edge was in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night. Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
michiganradio.org
Wayne County juvenile detention facility at dangerous breaking point, county officials say
The situation at Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility has reached a breaking point, according to county officials. The detention center has become overcrowded, with some juveniles locked up for months in a facility that’s not meant to house people long-term. County officials say part of the issue is a shortage of residential treatment center beds for juveniles across the state.
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
