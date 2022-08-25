ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Too much risk to put him amongst kids at Village. The kind of help he needs to go amongst other kids will take years. His parents really messed him up.😔

The Flint Journal

Police find child's body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child's body that was found in a ditch. The man's name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County's 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date

A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It's alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man sentenced for stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan man has been sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing his father to death and then dumping the body in a nearby township, authorities said. Flem Stiltner IV, 25, was sentenced Friday to 29 to 50 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Stiltner IV was initially charged with first-degree murder.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac

A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff's Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson's Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff's office.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI
michiganradio.org

Wayne County juvenile detention facility at dangerous breaking point, county officials say

The situation at Wayne County's juvenile detention facility has reached a breaking point, according to county officials. The detention center has become overcrowded, with some juveniles locked up for months in a facility that's not meant to house people long-term. County officials say part of the issue is a shortage of residential treatment center beds for juveniles across the state.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

