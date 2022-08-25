ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC reports 125 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Authorities are reporting a large spike in deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,159,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 9,271 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 16,238 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,644 deaths, which is an increase of 125 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 342 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

