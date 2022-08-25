Preview capsules and predictions for Week 1 area high school football games

At last the high school football regular season is here.

One area game featuring two area teams — Lemon Bay at Lakewood Ranch — will kick off the season Thursday night with 17 more to follow on Friday night and another on Saturday.

One Friday game to keep your eye on is Booker at Cardinal Mooney. Much has been made about the increased roster numbers for the Tornadoes, both with the players and the coaching staff under first-year coach Scottie Littles . The Cougars, too, have high hopes this season.

Other games featuring some high-powered teams Friday include: Miami Central at IMG Academy National; Riverview at Sanford Seminole; and Miami Northwestern at Venice

Here are this week's preview capsules along with H-T high school football guru Dennis Maffezzoli's prediction for each game.

Lemon Bay Manta Rays

at Lakewood Ranch Mustangs

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Lakewood Ranch High, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Last week: Lemon Bay 28, South Fort Myers 21; Lakewood Ranch 49, Dunedin 6 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Lakewood Ranch 1-0.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny : Both teams turned in impressive outings in last week’s classics. … Lemon Bay pounded its way for 227 yards on the ground, led by RB Joe Scott’s 86 yards on 17 carries. … Scott had the tie-breaking touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. … WR Isaac Ashley had two touchdown receptions for the Mustangs.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Lakewood Ranch 21, Lemon Bay 20.

Bayshore Bruins at Sarasota Sailors

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field, 2155 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota.

Last week: Cambridge Christian 35, Bayshore 6; Tampa Catholic 42, Sarasota 14 (preseason kickoff classics)..

History: Sarasota 5-2.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: Both teams will try to recover from lopsided losses in the kickoff classic. … The Sailors permitted 243 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 172 yards and two scores through the air.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Sarasota 28, Bayshore 6.

Bradenton Christian Panthers

at SP Keswick Christian Crusaders

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Keswick Christian School, 10101 54th Ave., N., St. Petersburg

Last week: Bradenton Christian 55, Bishop McLaughlin 6; Out-of-Door Academy 35, Keswick Christian 0 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Bradenton Christian 7-2.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Panthers turned in an impressive performance, getting a combined five touchdown passes from QB Anthony Nguyen and QB Caden Ott and strong running from RB Caleb Matelau (5 carries, 150 yards, 2 TDs).

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Bradenton Christian 35, Keswick Christian 6.

Booker Tornadoes

at Cardinal Mooney Cougars

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium, 4171 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.

Last week: Booker 59, Hardee 27; Cardinal Mooney 53, Seffner Christian 0 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Cardinal Mooney 3-2.

Last year: Cardinal Mooney 36, Booker 0.

The skinny: Both teams had outstanding showings in the classics. … The Tornadoes received five touchdowns from QB Will Carter Jr ., three through the air and two on the ground. … The Cougars ran up 39 points in the first half against Seffner Christian.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Cardinal Mooney 24, Booker 13.

Dunbar Tigers at Charlotte Tarpons

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Tarpon Stadium, 1250 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.

Last week: Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12; Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Dunbar 2-1

Last year: Dunbar 34, Charlotte 21.

The skinny: The Tigers permitted four passing touchdowns to Port Charlotte. … Tarpons QB Michael Valentino threw for a score and rushed for two more against the Cougars.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Charlotte 19, Dunbar 12.

IMG Academy White Ascenders

at Sebring Blue Streaks

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Fireman’s Field, 681 Magnolia Ave., Sebring.

Last week: Manatee 30, IMG Academy White 21; Sebring 48, Palmetto Ridge 6 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: First meeting

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Ascenders dug themselves a 20-0 hole through numerous penalties against Manatee last week before getting to within 23-21. … The Blue Streaks finished 9-4 last year and reached the state semifinals before losing to Merritt Island, 12-10.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Sebring 29, IMG Academy White 21.

IMG Academy Blue Ascenders

at Barron Collier Cougars

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Barron Collier High, 5600 Cougar Drive, Naples.

Last week: IMG Academy Blue 32, Faith Christian 6; Charlotte 35, Barron Collier 10 (preseason kickoff classics)..

History: First meeting.

Last year: Did not play.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: IMG Academy Blue 21, Barron Collier 13.

Miami Central Rockets

at IMG National Ascenders

When, where: 7 p.m., Friday, IMG Academy, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton.

History: IMG 1-0.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: IMG Academy National rushed for 286 yards, including 107 on three carries and two touchdowns from RB Jerrick Gibson against Venice. … QB Jaden Bradford went 7-for-8 for 57 yards and gained 96 rushing yards on seven carries in three quarters. … The Rockets went 12-2 last year in winning the Class 5A state title.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: IMG Academy 42, Miami Central 20.

Wiregrass Ranch Bulls

at Manatee Hurricanes

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium, 902 33rd Court W., Bradenton.

Last week: Clearwater Central Catholic 34, Wiregrass Ranch 0; Manatee 30, IMG Academy White 21 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: First meeting

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Hurricanes sprinted to a 20-0 lead before holding off a late IMG Academy White push. … QB Johnny Squitieri connected on 10-of-22 for 138 yards and a touchdown to Bon Bean Jr . … Wiregrass Ranch went 5-5 last year and lost its spring classic to Berkeley Prep, 14-9.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Manatee 30, Wiregrass Ranch 6.

North Port Bobcats at Estero Wildcats

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Estero High, 21900 River Ranch Road, Estero.

Last week: Brooksville 13, North Port 7; North Fort Myers 50, Estero 0 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: 1-1

Last year: North Port 16, Estero 6

The skinny: The Bobcats turned in a competitive game on the road last week. … Estero went 7-4 last year and won a district title, losing in the first round of the Class 5A regional playoffs to Stranahan.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: North Port 22, Estero 13.

Gibbs Gladiators at Palmetto Tigers

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Harllee Stadium, 1200 17th St. W., Palmetto.

Last week: Middleton 34, Gibbs 22; Lakewood 41, Palmetto 13 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: First meeting.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: Gibbs led 22-6 entering the fourth quarter last week before Middleton scored 28 fourth-quarter points. … The Gladiators went 8-4 last year, losing in the second round of the Class 5A regional playoffs to Sebring, 29-0.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Palmetto 34, Gibbs 18.

Poinciana Eagles

at Parrish Community Bulls

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Parrish Community High, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish.

Last week: Poinciana 28, Avon Park 16; Parrish Community 42, Anclote 8 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Parrish 1-0.

Last year: Parrish Community 33, Poinciana 8.

The skinny: Poinciana, which went 1-9 last year, picked up a classic win over Avon Park last week. … The Eagles also won their spring classic over Gateway. … The 42 points the Bulls scored last week was the most in program history.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Parrish Community 26, Poinciana 13.

Bishop Verot Vikings

at Port Charlotte Pirates

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Pirates Cove, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.

Last week: Bishop Verot 67, Lely 14; Port Charlotte 35, Dunbar 12 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Bishop Verot 1-0

Last year: Bishop Verot 30, Port Charlotte 16.

The skinny: The Vikings scored 60 points in the first half, 29 in the first quarter and 31 in the second quarter. … WR Matthew Turner had four catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns. … QB Carter Smith passed for three scores and rushed for another. … The Pirates got four scores and 202 passing yards from QB Bryce Eaton .

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Port Charlotte 27, Bishop Verot 24.

Riverview Rams

at Sanford Seminole Seminoles

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Thomas E. Whigham Stadium, 2701 Ridgewood Ave., Sanford.

Last week: Tampa Bay Tech 20, Riverview 7 (preseason kickoff classic).

History: Seminole 1-0.

Last year: Seminole 35, Riverview 6.

The skinny: Seminole went 11-2 a year ago, losing to Apopka, 28-27, in overtime in the region final. … The Rams’ lone touchdown was a 20-yard pass from QB Jeremiah Dawson to WR Charles Lester III to open the scoring against Tampa Bay Tech.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Sanford 28, Riverview 17.

Evangelical Christian Sentinels

at Saint Stephen’s Falcons

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Moore Athletic Complex, 315 41st St., W., Bradenton.

Last week: Evangelical Christian 35, Lake Placid 12; Saint Stephen’s 31, Southwest Florida Christian Academy 20 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: Evangelical Christian 3-1.

Last year: Did not play

The skinny: The Sentinels used four rushing touchdowns from RB L.J Blackwell to capture their classic. … RB Evan Brown was the workhorse in the Falcons’ backfield, gaining 154 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air. … QB Luke Donley went 8-for-9 for 125 yards and a pair of scores.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Saint Stephen’s 28, Evangelical Christian 20.

Coconut Creek Cougars

at Southeast Seminoles

When, where : 7:30 p.m. Friday, Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium, 1200 37th Ave. E., Bradenton.

Last week: Coconut Creek 26, Stranahan 0; Newsome 41, Southeast 0 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: First meeting.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Cougars picked up where they left off last year when they ended 9-2 and lost in the second round of the Class 6A regionals. … Coconut Creek recorded four shutouts a year ago. … The Seminoles struggled against a Newsome team that went 9-3 and lost in the opening round of the regionals.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Coconut Creek 20, Southeast 13.

Miami Northwestern Bulls at Venice

When, where : 7:30 p.m., Friday, Powell-Davis Stadium, 1 Indian Way, Venice.

Last week: Northwestern 42, Jones 24; IMG Academy National 41, Venice 3 (preseason kickoff classics).

History: First meeting.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Bulls finished 10-4 last year, losing to state champion Jesuit in the state semifinals, 37-12. … Northwestern’s other losses were to IMG Academy National and Miami Central twice. … Venice had difficulty with IMG National, which jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. … QB Brooks Bentley completed 9-of-20 for 81 yards, five to WR Ryan Matulevich for 30 yards.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Venice 21, Northwestern 19.

Sarasota Christian Blazers at The Classical Academy of Sarasota Patriots

When, where : 7 p.m., Friday, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

History: First meeting.

The skinny: This is the first regular season game for both fledgling 8-man programs. … It is a Sunshine State Athletic Conference game and is one of the SSAC’s Games of the Week.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Sarasota Christian 26, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 26.

Out-of-Door Academy Thunder

at Berean Christian Bulldogs

When, where : 6 p.m., Saturday, Berean Christian School, 8350 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Last week: Out-of-Door 49, Keswick Christian 0 (preseason kickoff classic).

History: First meeting.

Last year: Did not play.

The skinny: The Thunder opened a 35-0 halftime lead last week and coasted in their classic. … Berean Christian went 0-8 and was outscored 392-51 last season. … The Bulldogs enter with a 17-game losing streak.

Maffezzoli’s prediction: Out-of-Door Academy 35, Berean Christian 6.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

