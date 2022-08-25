ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape

A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan

A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Lily Sullivan: Murderer Lewis Haines jailed minimum 23 years

A man who murdered a teenager after she refused to have sex with him has been jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, had admitted murdering Lily Sullivan, 18, but claimed it was not sexually motivated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Carl Eland death: Two men jailed for cyclist's murder

Two men who deliberately mowed down a cyclist with a car as part of a feud have both been jailed for 21 years. Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in Middlesbrough in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl

A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children's worker Oliver Owen jailed over child images

A man who worked with children while secretly distributing illegal images of children has been jailed for two years. Oliver Owen had about 6,000 still and moving images of children, including 1,081 of the most serious type, on his phone, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 25-year-old also advised others how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'

An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police

Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bath mother's fight for daughter's life-saving injections

The mother of a girl with a rare health condition wants her teachers to administer her life-saving medication. Isabella, 11, from Bath, suffers from panhypopituitarism, a defect in the pituitary gland. Her mother Kelly Park wants private training for Isabella's teachers to give her injections, after the local hospital said...
HEALTH
BBC

Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe

A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy