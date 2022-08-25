Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ashton-under-Lyne death: Man charged with murder and rape
A man has been charged with murder and rape after a woman was found dead in a flat. Lizzy McCann, aged 26, was discovered in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and another sexual...
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan
A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smooth criminal! Shooting suspect escapes police by putting his arm around a stranger and pretending he's chatting to a friend
This is the moment a shooting suspect pulled off an imaginative ruse to escape from pursuing cops after he leapt from a moving getaway car in Argentina. After a chase through a residential neighbourhood, security footage shows the man jumping out of the moving hatchback and sprinting down a road in Cordoba.
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Lily Sullivan: Murderer Lewis Haines jailed minimum 23 years
A man who murdered a teenager after she refused to have sex with him has been jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, had admitted murdering Lily Sullivan, 18, but claimed it was not sexually motivated.
BBC
Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
BBC
Tony Hudgell: Release of birth father halted under new law on offenders
A man who tortured his baby has had his automatic release from prison placed on hold under new powers to protect the public from dangerous offenders. Tony Hudgell, now seven, was so badly abused by his birth parents Anthony Smith and Jody Simpson that he needed to have both of his legs amputated.
BBC
Carl Eland death: Two men jailed for cyclist's murder
Two men who deliberately mowed down a cyclist with a car as part of a feud have both been jailed for 21 years. Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in Middlesbrough in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting...
BBC
Former Stoke-on-Trent councillor jailed for raping girl
A former councillor who raped a girl under the age of 16 has been jailed for nine years. Randy Conteh, 63, resigned as an independent councillor at Stoke-on-Trent City Council in May 2021 after 19 years at the local authority. Derby Crown Court heard he "derailed" the victim's life with...
BBC
Children's worker Oliver Owen jailed over child images
A man who worked with children while secretly distributing illegal images of children has been jailed for two years. Oliver Owen had about 6,000 still and moving images of children, including 1,081 of the most serious type, on his phone, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 25-year-old also advised others how...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC
Paul Wakefield death: Pair who beat and stabbed man to death sentenced
A man and a woman who were convicted of the violent murder of a man in his home have been sentenced. Paul Wakefield was beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle in the attack in Folkestone, Kent. He died in hospital. Shane Myles, of Gillingham, will serve 22 years in...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Do not protect Liverpool killers, urge police
Anyone who withholds the names of those behind three fatal shootings in Liverpool, including that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, is "protecting killers", Merseyside Police have said. Olivia was fatally shot on Monday after a gunman chased a man, neither of whom had links to her family, into her home. She...
BBC
Bath mother's fight for daughter's life-saving injections
The mother of a girl with a rare health condition wants her teachers to administer her life-saving medication. Isabella, 11, from Bath, suffers from panhypopituitarism, a defect in the pituitary gland. Her mother Kelly Park wants private training for Isabella's teachers to give her injections, after the local hospital said...
BBC
Green Man Festival: Police issue E-fit in alleged rape investigation
Detectives have released an E-fit of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape at the Green Man Festival. He was in the Chai Wallahs tent of the Powys festival in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August. The man is described as being white, with a tan, in...
BBC
Man and woman charged after right-wing extremism probe
A man and a woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police have said. Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, were held after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE). Mr Reynolds, from Sheffield, faces 10 terror...
Comments / 0