Louisiana State

La. Guard holds annual family programs workshop

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) Office of Family Programs hosted their annual state family workshop and award ceremony for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) volunteers in Baton Rouge, August 19-21. The weekend’s events included training, planning and recognition to approximately 57 volunteers including key volunteer team representatives, commanders, SFRG volunteers and command family readiness representatives. The workshop focused on communication, networking, information sharing and connecting people with resources.
Dinner Under the Stars

What do gumbo, outdoor dining, and keeping our community clean all have in. common? It’s all part of the inaugural “Dinner Under the Stars” event that will allow you to savor A. Taste of the East Bank. Most importantly, you’ll be supporting the vitally important mission of...
