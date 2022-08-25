Read full article on original website
La. Guard holds annual family programs workshop
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) Office of Family Programs hosted their annual state family workshop and award ceremony for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) volunteers in Baton Rouge, August 19-21. The weekend’s events included training, planning and recognition to approximately 57 volunteers including key volunteer team representatives, commanders, SFRG volunteers and command family readiness representatives. The workshop focused on communication, networking, information sharing and connecting people with resources.
Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six parish teams have reason for optimism
The Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree on Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium was pretty typical as jamborees go. All six teams did some things well. And all six have a few things to clean up before their season openers. One great thing about Friday’s jamboree was the...
Dinner Under the Stars
What do gumbo, outdoor dining, and keeping our community clean all have in. common? It’s all part of the inaugural “Dinner Under the Stars” event that will allow you to savor A. Taste of the East Bank. Most importantly, you’ll be supporting the vitally important mission of...
