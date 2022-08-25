ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Funeral arrangements set for officer killed in Baldwin County crash

By Nicolette Schleisman
 3 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The funeral arrangements for the Mount Vernon police officer who was killed in a crash while on his way home to Foley, have been announced.

Officer Ivan Lopez was killed Monday night on Highway 59 . Investigators said a pickup truck flew threw a stop sign and hit Lopez’s vehicle, killing him on impact.

Officer Lopez’s funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. Margaret’s in Foley, at 601 West Laurel Avenue. There will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At noon, the public is invited to attend his Mass at the church. After Mass, there will be a 21-gun salute, Taps, and bagpipes played outside of the church. Following that, there will be a procession from St. Margaret’s to the site of the crash on Highway 59.

Officer Lopez was the first Mount Vernon officer killed in the line of duty .

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

