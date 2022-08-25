ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Trap, VA

DCist

The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week

Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
DCist

14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Labor Day Weekend

Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. JAZZ FEST: In the mood for listening to jazz music without being enveloped by swarms of 27-year-old consultants drunk on sangria? Check out the DC JazzFest, which returns for its 18th year this week. From Takoma to the Wharf and everywhere in between, musicians will be taking indoor and outdoor stages. Scan the schedule to find a venue and time that works for you, and don’t miss out on special events like the Murals and Murals of Black Broadway Walking Tour. (Various venues; Wednesday through Sunday; FREE+)
DCist

See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
DCist

What To Know About DC Jazz Festival, Which Is Back At Multiple Venues For Labor Day Weekend

Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. The music world is slowly, but surely, making its way out of pandemic-related setbacks and closures, and nowhere is this comeback more evident than with the DC Jazz Festival. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, area venues will feature some of the finest musicians in what has become a truly global art form.
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
DCist

D.C. Delays Enforcement Of Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Until 2023

Students now will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until January 3, 2022. D.C. is delaying enforcement of student vaccine policies for several months, as the city struggles to bring thousands of students into compliance with routine and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Under current D.C. law, a student must be...
DCist

After Series Of Deaths At D.C. Jail, A Mother Demands Answers

The last time Althea Littles spoke to her son Treyvon was two days before he died. Littles says they were talking about plans for his upcoming release from the D.C. Jail: what he wanted her to cook, who was going to pick him up. Her son was supposed to be released on Sept. 6, according to Littles.
DCist

D.C. Celebrates Go-Go Icon Chuck Brown With Festival And Giveaways This Weekend

In honor of the Godfather of go-go music, Chuck Brown, D.C. is hosting a free festival featuring live music and giveaways for kids Saturday, Aug. 20. The weekend festival, Chuck Brown Day, is the eighth year residents will celebrate the life of the man who brought us classics like “Bustin’ Loose.” This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death.
DCist

DCist

