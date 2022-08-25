Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018Cheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week
Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Labor Day Weekend
Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. JAZZ FEST: In the mood for listening to jazz music without being enveloped by swarms of 27-year-old consultants drunk on sangria? Check out the DC JazzFest, which returns for its 18th year this week. From Takoma to the Wharf and everywhere in between, musicians will be taking indoor and outdoor stages. Scan the schedule to find a venue and time that works for you, and don’t miss out on special events like the Murals and Murals of Black Broadway Walking Tour. (Various venues; Wednesday through Sunday; FREE+)
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September
Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
The National Book Festival Is Back IRL This Weekend. Here’s What To Expect.
Reading is typically a solitary activity, but when it comes to the annual National Book Festival, it takes the form of a major social gathering that attracts thousands of attendees. The one-day event has come a long way since Laura Bush co-founded it in 2001. In 2019, the last time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What To Know About DC Jazz Festival, Which Is Back At Multiple Venues For Labor Day Weekend
Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. The music world is slowly, but surely, making its way out of pandemic-related setbacks and closures, and nowhere is this comeback more evident than with the DC Jazz Festival. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, area venues will feature some of the finest musicians in what has become a truly global art form.
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Three Local Streams Get ‘Meh’ Quality Ratings From Local Audubon Society
If you look at a hydrological map of the D.C. area, you’ll see a landscape that is criss-crossed by little streams, like veins in a body, endlessly churning water through our neighborhoods and parks toward the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. “This is a wet, wet, streamy kind...
D.C. Tipped Wage Initiative Remains On November Ballot After Court Ruling
A three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a ballot initiative that would eliminate the tipped wage in D.C. can remain on the November ballot, putting the controversial issue one step closer to being decided by voters. In an eight-page ruling, the judges rejected arguments from...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Months-Long Shutdown Is Coming To Parts Of The Blue And Yellow Lines. Here’s What You Need To Know
For some jobs, you can be a few minutes late and get by. But for many jobs, you cannot. And that’s what has airport contract worker Meseret Woldeyohanes so nervous about the upcoming six-week Blue and Yellow line Metro shut down in Virginia. Metro will close six stations –...
D.C. Delays Enforcement Of Student COVID Vaccine Mandate Until 2023
Students now will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until January 3, 2022. D.C. is delaying enforcement of student vaccine policies for several months, as the city struggles to bring thousands of students into compliance with routine and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Under current D.C. law, a student must be...
Late Hyattsville Mayor Accused Of Embezzling Funds From D.C. Charter School Network
Kevin “Scooter” Ward, the late mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland who took his own life in January, is now being accused of having embezzled $2.2 million from KIPP D.C., the city’s largest charter school operator. In a civil forfeiture filing on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged...
Montgomery County Creates $1 Million Grant Program For Abortion Access
Montgomery County has created a $1 million grant program to support abortion access, in a move to support the area’s abortion providers in the wake of Roe v. Wade‘s fall and fill a funding gap created by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to withhold available money. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Series Of Deaths At D.C. Jail, A Mother Demands Answers
The last time Althea Littles spoke to her son Treyvon was two days before he died. Littles says they were talking about plans for his upcoming release from the D.C. Jail: what he wanted her to cook, who was going to pick him up. Her son was supposed to be released on Sept. 6, according to Littles.
D.C. Attorney General Sues Billionaire Business Owner For Income Tax Fraud
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday sued billionaire business owner Michael J. Saylor for allegedly avoiding paying some $25 million in D.C. income taxes even though he resides in the city. In the lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court, Racine alleges that Saylor, the founder and CEO of Virginia-based...
First Look: Prince George’s County’s New Food Hall Le Fantome Offers Sushi, Fried Chicken, And More
The newest food hall to hit D.C.’s restaurant scene, Le Fantome in Riverdale, flung open its doors Aug. 22. Its name, from the French word for “ghost,” is apt considering the space contains seven ghost kitchens, far more than the three consumer-facing stalls currently open there. Hospitality...
Traffic Violence Changed Their Lives Permanently. They Hope Drivers Heed Their Warnings
Seven years ago, the District of Columbia made an ambitious commitment: It would aim to eliminate traffic deaths in the city by 2024. Christened Vision Zero, the program prompted other cities and jurisdictions in the region to follow, instituting several projects, like reducing speed limits, adding more protected bike lanes, and other safety infrastructure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The D.C. Region Has A Lot Of Golf Bars, For Some Reason. Here’s What To Know About Them.
Golf used to be reserved for the country clubs, while mini-golf was tucked away deep in our sweet, sweaty memories of childhood. Those days are behind us. Boozy golf bars are now par for the course for D.C. area adults, with “happy hour @ swingers?” Slack messages and golfer-emoji reactions being flung left and right.
GOLF・
Tricolored Heron Makes Rare Appearance At Kingman Island, Delighting Bird Watchers
Head to Kingman Island today, and you might be able to catch a rare glimpse of a certain graceful, long-necked bird with a slate blue, white, and copper feathers, dipping its long bill in the water. D.C.’s bird watchers have reported multiple sightings of a tricolored heron on the island...
D.C. Government Employee Helped Launder Money In Romance Scam, According To Federal Complaint
Federal authorities have brought a criminal complaint against a man employed by the D.C. government for alleged involvement in a romance scam scheme that defrauded more than 20 women, many of them elderly, out of $1.9 million. Charles Egunjobi, 48, worked for the District — ironically enough, as a financial...
D.C. Celebrates Go-Go Icon Chuck Brown With Festival And Giveaways This Weekend
In honor of the Godfather of go-go music, Chuck Brown, D.C. is hosting a free festival featuring live music and giveaways for kids Saturday, Aug. 20. The weekend festival, Chuck Brown Day, is the eighth year residents will celebrate the life of the man who brought us classics like “Bustin’ Loose.” This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death.
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0