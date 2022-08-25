Local saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed performs at the 2021 DC Jazz Festival. JAZZ FEST: In the mood for listening to jazz music without being enveloped by swarms of 27-year-old consultants drunk on sangria? Check out the DC JazzFest, which returns for its 18th year this week. From Takoma to the Wharf and everywhere in between, musicians will be taking indoor and outdoor stages. Scan the schedule to find a venue and time that works for you, and don’t miss out on special events like the Murals and Murals of Black Broadway Walking Tour. (Various venues; Wednesday through Sunday; FREE+)

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO