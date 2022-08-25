No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO