Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
outerbanksvoice.com
No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site
One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice
No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
obxtoday.com
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandfreepress.org
Updates on the at-risk oceanfront homes in Rodanthe are the focus of public meeting
National Parks of Eastern N.C. Superintendent David Hallac provided updates on the problematic and endangered oceanfront homes in Rodanthe at a well-attended public meeting at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building on Wednesday night, August 24. In the past two years, four homes along a severely eroded stretch of shoreline in Rodanthe...
islandfreepress.org
Applications now open for the community conservation assistance program
The Dare Soil & Water Conservation District has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP). The CCAP is a voluntary, incentive-based program designed to improve water quality through the installation of various best management practices (BMPs) on urban, suburban and rural lands that are not directly involved with agricultural production.
outerbanksvoice.com
Cecil Edward Temple of Elizabeth City, August 27
Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: August 25, 2022
We still have a couple weekends left until the unofficial end of summer, so you'll want to make the most of it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead
NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street. Police identified...
WITN
Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning homicide
Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after discovering a body. The body was located in the 500 block of White St. Police were responding to a call about gunshots being fired just after midnight when they found the body of...
Police: Man found shot dead in Elizabeth City street
Police in Elizabeth City say 29-year-old Marcus Moore was found shot and killed in the road on White Street early Saturday morning.
WITN
POLICE: Car located, driver at large after police chase in OBX
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina is still looking for the driver who led them on a chase through the Outer Banks after finding the car at a vacant rental property. On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., a Kill Devil Hills police officer says they noticed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
William Meads Mello of Kill Devil Hills, August 17
LCDR William Meads Mello, retired, passed away on August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Captain William Mello and Elizabeth Meads Mello. Bill Mello’s life is celebrated by his wife, Ann J. Mello, his children, Kim Mello and partner Shawn Smith, and Dr. Brad Mello and partner Tom Federowski.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Manteo High School will unveil its latest group of inductees — representing 2020, 2021 and 2022 — to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletics Hall of Fame – Manteo High School Redskins (manteoathletics.com) The ceremony honoring them will occur at halftime of the Sept. 1 home game against Gates County.
Comments / 1