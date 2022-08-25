Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on August 26, 2022, that the State of Louisiana had received $23,554,389 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to improve crime victim services in the state and to increase State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial support to victims of crime in the federal and state governments. Typically, the funds are provided by the state to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO