msn.com
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards, the state’s EBT card. Compare: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. Your Louisiana Purchase...
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana adopts Kindergarten-2nd Grade Accountability plan
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
KTBS
Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
L'Observateur
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer
Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
msn.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments
Louisiana Awarded Nearly $24 Million in Grants to Enhance Crime Victim Services and Compensation Payments. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on August 26, 2022, that the State of Louisiana had received $23,554,389 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to improve crime victim services in the state and to increase State compensation payments to eligible crime victims. Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) compensation funds provide financial support to victims of crime in the federal and state governments. Typically, the funds are provided by the state to local community-based organizations that provide direct services to crime victims.
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
NOLA.com
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows
Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are only projections, and could...
L'Observateur
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES
Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state's Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
wwno.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
