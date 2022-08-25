Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PSP: Man high on hallucinogens leads police on high-speed chase
SOMERSET, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a Rockwood man who was high on hallucinogens and claimed that people were after him is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chad Beals, 46, was stopped by police after being observed...
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
Greene County man known as ‘pantyhose bandit’ accused of robbing Circle K
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail and accused of robbing the Circle K gas station earlier this week, and investigators are crediting the community with helping to identify the alleged suspect. He gained local notoriety on social media as the “pantyhose bandit.”. ”The...
Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
Man high on hallucinogens led police on chase in stolen car, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rockwood man was denied bail after he led state cops on a high-speed chase in an SUV that officers reportedly witnessed him steal on Tuesday. On Aug. 30 around 6:45 p.m., 46-year-old Chad R. Beals was on 7th Avenue in Meyersdale Borough when police noticed he was acting under […]
Police: Roaring Spring burglar caught on camera
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera burglarizing a garage in the borough. Police were called to a home on Oakmont Place for the report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brett Pozgar entering a garage on the property July 17 and […]
3 kids, 3 adults evacuated from house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Three kids and three adults were evacuated from a fire in Westmoreland County. 911 dispatchers confirm crews were sent to the 400 block of Walnut Street in Vandergrift at around 4:29 p.m. Several pets were also removed from the home. Two lamps plugged into an outlet...
Pennsylvania State Police investigate shooting at East Pittsburgh gas station
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Pittsburgh. Details remain limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that the first call for help came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.Troopers were seen investigating at the Sunoco station along Lincoln Highway.It's unclear if anyone was injured.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
State police locate missing Cambria County teenager
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 15-year-old girl from Cambria County.Jessie Bailey, who police said was last seen with Jabree Battle in Lower Yoder Township, has been located and is safe.
Trial postponed for man charged in connection with incident in Monroeville school bathroom
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection with an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom, is still in the Allegheny County Jail. A non-jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but it got postponed at the request of his attorney, who hopes to see his client’s case play out in mental health court instead.
License plate replacement event scheduled in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) is teaming up with members of local law enforcement to help people replace license plates that have become hard to read. The license plate replacement event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire Department located on Scalp […]
Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
‘I have drugs:’ Teen tased after pulling knife on state troopers, report says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old woman was denied bail after state police said she was running on SR 26, got into a stranger’s vehicle, and then threatened to stab troopers. Just before noon on Monday, Aug. 29, state police in Huntingdon were called to SR 25 near Country Lane in Walker Township for […]
wtae.com
State police asking for public's help to find missing man
State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
