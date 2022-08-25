ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

WJAC TV

PSP: Man high on hallucinogens leads police on high-speed chase

SOMERSET, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a Rockwood man who was high on hallucinogens and claimed that people were after him is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Chad Beals, 46, was stopped by police after being observed...
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duo wanted in Cambria County for repeated counterfeit cash use

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area. Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in murderous robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd-degree murder after a robbery turned into a homicide last January, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Dionte Jones, 29, was the alleged shooter and was arrested out of state by U.S. Marshalls, in Oct. 2021. He was placed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Roaring Spring burglar caught on camera

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera burglarizing a garage in the borough. Police were called to a home on Oakmont Place for the report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brett Pozgar entering a garage on the property July 17 and […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police investigate shooting at East Pittsburgh gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in East Pittsburgh. Details remain limited, but dispatchers tell KDKA that the first call for help came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.Troopers were seen investigating at the Sunoco station along Lincoln Highway.It's unclear if anyone was injured.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event scheduled in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) is teaming up with members of local law enforcement to help people replace license plates that have become hard to read. The license plate replacement event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Fire Department located on Scalp […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
wtae.com

State police asking for public's help to find missing man

State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
HARMONY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

