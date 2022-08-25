ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

CBS 46

Cobb County courthouse fire ‘contained,’ officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire that happened at a Cobb County courthouse has been contained, Cobb County officials confirmed to CBS46 News. According to officials, crews from “Marietta and Cobb fire departments contained a fire near the roof of one of the buildings at the courthouse complex.” The fire was contained to a small area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] COVID-19 case rates remain high in Floyd County

We are still experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Georgia, particularly in Floyd County. Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest District recently gave an update. He said to be mindful that vaccines are helpful in the fight against the virus.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering identified by police

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a family gathering in Atlanta on Saturday evening has been identified as Ava Phillips. Family members of Phillips confirmed her death and provided CBS46 News with pictures of her. The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxl.com

Large Methamphetamine lab dismantled in North Georgia

A large Methamphetamine lab was recently dismantled in North Georgia. On August 24, Dustin Tyler Burgess, age 34, of Ellijay, GA, and Uriel C. Mendoza, age 30, of Copperhill, TN, were arrested and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say

7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
scoopotp.com

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Expands

Rock N’ Roll Sushi, which currently has locations across Georgia including Canton and Rome, is expanding to Alpharetta and Duluth. The Rome location at 208 Broad St just opened this week. WE’RE PROUD TO BE THE ORIGINAL AMERICAN-STYLE SUSHI RESTAURANT FOUNDED ON GREAT FOOD AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MUSIC....
ROME, GA

