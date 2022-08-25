EPA: Get a grip on half a billion tons of coal ash, including in East Tennessee, lawsuit says

Six environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency to force it to deal with a half a billion tons of buried coal ash that could leak contaminants into the environment, including nearby bodies of water.

The coal ash disposal sites – the waste is commonly buried then covered with earth – are dotted throughout the United States, including at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Bull Run coal-fired power plant in Anderson County.

For decades coal ash disposal went unregulated until the EPA created the Coal Combustion Residuals rule in 2015. This rule created requirements and standards for landfills that receive coal ash.

There is, however, a major hole in the rule: It only applies to new storage of coal ash. That means utilities that created the waste are not necessarily obligated to monitor leaks or fix them at storage sites that are unlined or lined only with clay and were used before the rule went into effect – so-called legacy sites.

The organizations, in the lawsuit reviewed by Knox News, hope that court will force the EPA to revise its rule to end the exemption for legacy coal ash landfills, ensure compliance and award the plaintiffs the cost of the lawsuit.

The waste can include heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium and mercury, as well as elements that potentially emit radiation. The composition varies depending on what coal was burned, how it was burned and other processing that took place before it was disposed.

Coal ash is one of the largest forms of industrial waste generated in the U.S., according to the EPA , and can pose varying health risks, depending on the composition of the coal burned, to people living near coal-fired power plants and disposal sites, as well as the environment.

Who filed the lawsuit?

The lawsuit against the EPA was filed by the following organizations: Statewide Organizing for Community Empowerment in Knoxville; Hoosier Environmental Council in Indiana; Indiana State Conference and LaPorte County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; Sierra Club in California; Clean Power Lake County from Illinois; and the Environmental Integrity Project from Washington D.C.

These organizations claim that the EPA violated Resource Conservation and Recovery Act by failing to revise the coal combustion residuals rule to eventually include the legacy coal ash landfills, and make other changes to protect human health and the environment.

"Because this is pending litigation, we do not have a comment," the EPA said in a statement to Knox News.

How coal ash endangers water

Prior to the 2015 rule governing coal ash disposal, every utility stored it differently and some of those methods resulted in spills, including the TVA's coal ash spill at the Kingston Fossil Plant in 2008 in Roane County, about 40 miles west of Knoxville. The spill was the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history.

At the time TVA, like other utilities, stored coal ash mixed with water to create a slurry held in ponds to prevent it from flying into the air. That method, however, makes the waste extremely heavy, and at Kingston a pond wall broke, inundating about 300 acres. Since the spill TVA no longer uses wet storage.

Spills are not the only concern the coal ash storage rule address. Coal ash can vary in consistency from particles the size of sand to particles the size of dust that can be hard to control. If not disposed of correctly, the ash can blow off the landfill sites and pose a risk of inhalation and direct exposure to the community.

Additionally, if the landfills are not properly lined or are buried far enough into the ground, the ash can leach into groundwater.

Depending on what elements are in the ash and the conditions of the water such as pH, temperature and oxygen content, some of the elements in the ash can dissolve into the water. For communities that use well water this could mean the elements are entering directly into their water supply. The elements can also enter into neighboring waterways, harming fish and wildlife.

"At the Bull Run Fossil Plant, for example, TVA attributed the contamination at the site to 'preexisting groundwater conditions,' but the details of the site clearly indicate coal ash disposal," the complaint said.

"At Bull Run one of our top priorities is caring for the Clinch River and its tributaries, including their aquatic life, and we work both proactively and with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to ensure their continued protection," Brooks said in a statement to Knox News.

"Publicly available data demonstrates that activities at Bull Run are not impacting the health of surface water. Ecological communities are as healthy downstream from the plant as upstream, which confirms what TVA’s water quality and reservoir health testing has shown for decades."

TVA monitors groundwater wells across the plant to measure whether coal ash is leaking. According to its 2021 report , there have been elevated levels of arsenic, cobalt, lithium and molybdenum in various wells.

In a previous statement to Knox News, TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks said there was no groundwater contamination beyond TVA property lines.

"There are no impacts to groundwater beyond the TVA site boundaries. Those localized on-site impacts will be addressed further under the (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) order process and groundwater monitoring will continue for at least 30 years," he wrote.

Bull Run was opened in 1967 and is set to be shut down in 2023.

What environmental studies say

Environmental organizations studied groundwater monitoring data from utilities in 2018, according to the complaint. The data showed that 91% of coal plants had "unsafe levels of one or more coal ash constituents in groundwater, even after setting aside contamination that may be naturally occurring or coming from other sources."

The analysis also said that 52% of coal plants have groundwater with unsafe levels of arsenic while 60% of coal plants have unsafe levels of lithium.

But this analysis is for monitored coal ash disposal sites, not the sites that were exempted under the coal combustion residualsrule and are not subject to monitoring, according to the complaint.

The environmental organizations point out that the regulated landfills are newer and therefore are more likely to have liners while the older ones that were exempted may not. The organizations say the older and exempted landfills "are likely to be releasing even higher levels of toxic contaminants," given that the ones that are regulated are having releases of their own.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: EPA: Get a grip on half a billion tons of coal ash, including in East Tennessee, lawsuit says