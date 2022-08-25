EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to correct the names of the men appearing in court.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Six of the men charged in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case made their first appearance in court Thursday.

The hazing incident left fraternity pledge Pledge Danny Santulli unable to walk, see or communicate.

One of the six men, Harrison Reichman, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and had his arraignment rescheduled from later in September to Thursday.

There are 12 men charged in the hazing incident. The judge scheduled six preliminary hearings Thursday; the other six men charged had hearings set earlier. Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, Samuel Morrison, Samuel Lane, Jack O'Neill and Blake Morsovillo were given preliminary hearing dates. Those hearings will allow a judge to consider if there's enough probable cause to move the case to trial. The dates are spread across September, October and November. These men have not yet entered any plea, according to online court records.

All six men are charged with hazing, resulting in life endangerment. They are accused of pressuring Santulli to drink hard liquor until he became unresponsive.

Santulli is now living with his family in Minnesota and requires around-the-clock care.

Thomas Shultz, another defendant in the hazing investigation, had a court hearing on Monday. Shultz is charged with felony hazing, felony evidence tampering and giving alcohol to a minor. He has another hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .