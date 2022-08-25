ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiNM5_0hV63uAi00

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to correct the names of the men appearing in court.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Six of the men charged in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case made their first appearance in court Thursday.

The hazing incident left fraternity pledge Pledge Danny Santulli unable to walk, see or communicate.

One of the six men, Harrison Reichman, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and had his arraignment rescheduled from later in September to Thursday.

There are 12 men charged in the hazing incident. The judge scheduled six preliminary hearings Thursday; the other six men charged had hearings set earlier. Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, Samuel Morrison, Samuel Lane, Jack O'Neill and Blake Morsovillo were given preliminary hearing dates. Those hearings will allow a judge to consider if there's enough probable cause to move the case to trial. The dates are spread across September, October and November. These men have not yet entered any plea, according to online court records.

All six men are charged with hazing, resulting in life endangerment. They are accused of pressuring Santulli to drink hard liquor until he became unresponsive.

Santulli is now living with his family in Minnesota and requires around-the-clock care.

Thomas Shultz, another defendant in the hazing investigation, had a court hearing on Monday. Shultz is charged with felony hazing, felony evidence tampering and giving alcohol to a minor. He has another hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City School District has taken disciplinary action against a student after looking into a report about a weapon. In a letter sent home to families, the school district reported staff received a tip about a high school student with a weapon on a school bus. Lewis & Clark Middle The post No weapon found after JC Schools investigates report appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Lane
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly police officers recovered stolen property Tuesday while investigating thefts from vehicles. Police said officers identified 33-year-old Dustin Wheeler, of Moberly, as a suspect during the investigation. Wheeler was arrested at a home in the 400 block of E. Rollins Street around 5:45 p.m. on a no bond parole absconder warrant, according The post Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Missouri#Hazing
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A cow was seriously injured and others were rescued Thursday after the floor of the trailer they were being carried in fell out. According to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District, the owner of the cattle was taking them from Iowa to a farm in Owensville. The post Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy