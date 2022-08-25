ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Black Pastor To Sue Alabama Cops Who Arrested Him In Viral Video For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers

By Zack Linly
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieT7v_0hV63NU500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROA17_0hV63NU500

Source: picture alliance / Getty


A pparently, watering flowers while Black has been added to the ever-growing list of things a melanated person just can’t do without looking suspicious to someone.

In Childersburg, Alabama, a Black pastor was arrested in May while watering his neighbor’s flowers at the request of the neighbor, who was out of town. Now, that pastor is planning to file a lawsuit over the incident. But before we get into all of that, we have got to talk about part of the conversation between one of three officers who arrived at the scene and the alleged racial profiling victim, Pastor Michael Jennings of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga.

From WBRC 6 :

“Y’all racially profiled me,” Jennings said in the video.

“We’re not racially profiling you,” the unidentified officer responded.

“Yes, you did,” replied Jennings.

“No sir, no sir,” the arresting officer rebutted. “We’re not about that okay?”

“I told you I was here watering flowers,” Jennings responded.

“How do we know that’s the truth,” the officer asked.

“I had the water hose in my hand! I was watering the flowers,” Jennings laughs.

I MEAN SERIOUSLY!!!

Watch the bodycam video below.

In the video, Jennings is seen CLEARLY watering flowers when the cops confronted him. There’s no mistaking it for any other activity. There’s no reason for the cops to think he was doing anything else. You can’t tell me cops aren’t out here playing around in our faces when an officer is swearing to this man that he hasn’t been racially profiled, and then asking him why he should believe he’s just watering flowers when it’s CLEAR AS DAY THAT ALL HE’S DOING IS WATERING FLOWERS!!!

According to Jennings’ attorney, Harry Daniels, police said someone called to report a suspicious vehicle, a gold SUV. In the video, Jennings is heard telling the police it isn’t his car. It turned out the SUV was registered to the owner of the home where Jennings was, again, just watering flowers.

One can only wonder why anyone would call 911 over a vehicle simply existing —especially one that is on or near the property of the person who owns it. How is that suspicious? Why are cops having to come to a scene where literally nothing is going on? But more importantly, why is a Black man being approached just for being in proximity to this car?

So, the arresting officer asked Jennings for his ID and Jennings refused. He told the cops he had a law enforcement background and knew he didn’t have to show ID to cops on command if he wasn’t committing a crime. Then he tried to walk away but the cops followed behind him. The officers handcuffed him, took his phone and sat him down on the porch. Jennings was arrested and charged with obstructing government operations. The charges were dropped the following month.

“It represents an abuse of police powers. It represents racial profiling and it represents law-enforcement officers intimidating a person who actually understands and knows their rights,” Daniels told WBRC.

“These cases put law enforcement on notice and the country on notice that these types of interactions—thank God that Pastor Jennings had a cool head,” he continued. “He didn’t get aggressive or defensive in a sense, and he complied when the officers grabbed him. But…it could’ve went a different way. Pastor Jennings could very well not be here today.”

Black folks get tired of not being able to exist without looking suspicious to someone. We’re tired of not being able to perform even the most mundane activities without neighbors and cops finding cause to suspect we might be doing something wrong —even when we’re in our own damn neighborhoods just existing.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows ‘Black Police Graduate’ Accusing Cops Of Racial Profiling During Traffic Stop

Black Autistic Teen ‘Profiled’ By New York Police At Target During National Autism Awareness Month


The post Black Pastor To Sue Alabama Cops Who Arrested Him In Viral Video For Watering Neighbor’s Flowers appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Good Samaritan is in a coma fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of men while trying to help a teenager who crashed into a parked caravan

A father-of-two had to undergo emergency brain surgery and is now in a coma after he was coward punched while trying to help a teenager involved in a horrific car crash. A 17-year-old driver smashed a Toyota Corolla into a parked caravan on the Central Coast, outside Rob Seddon's Skyhawk Avenue home in Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday night at about 10:15pm.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Black, AL
City
Childersburg, AL
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Law & Crime

Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports

An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy