Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps Rookie Card Expected To Sell For Over $1 Mil!!
A Roberto Clemente rookie card -- one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history -- is hitting the auction block next month ... and is expected to sell for over $1,000,000!!. TMZ Sports has learned Clemente's 1955 Topps rookie card -- recently graded a PSA 9, indicating "mint" condition -- will go up for auction in September at PWCC Marketplace and could rival the previous record for a Clemente card, $1.107 million.
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
