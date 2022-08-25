ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Roberto Clemente 1955 Topps Rookie Card Expected To Sell For Over $1 Mil!!

A Roberto Clemente rookie card -- one of the greatest outfielders in MLB history -- is hitting the auction block next month ... and is expected to sell for over $1,000,000!!. TMZ Sports has learned Clemente's 1955 Topps rookie card -- recently graded a PSA 9, indicating "mint" condition -- will go up for auction in September at PWCC Marketplace and could rival the previous record for a Clemente card, $1.107 million.
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle

The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
