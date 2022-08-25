ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stolen fire hydrant: The odd crime caught on video

By Danielle Cotterman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fRw6_0hV62Qqp00

LOUISVILLE , Ohio (WJW) — A police chief in Stark County said, “I am at a loss to explain this one.”

The comment comes after a fire hydrant that had been previously knocked over was stolen.

The unusual crime was caught on a doorbell camera.

Police have now released that video hoping someone can help them identify the two suspects.

Audit of Emmetsburg school district allegedly finds $16K in improperly used funds

According to a police report, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1300 block of Baier Avenue.

“Why one would think they could do it in the middle of the afternoon?” questioned Chief Andrew Turowski, who also noted the neighborhood is busy at that time of day.

The video shows two women loading the fire hydrant into the trunk of a gold Chevy.

The car had a dog, which appears to be a German Shepard, in the back seat.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jill Pilla at 330-875-2871 or e-mail at Jpilla@louisvilleohio.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

1 arrested after lockdown at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) – A mall in Fairlawn, Ohio was locked down for an hour Saturday afternoon after a gun scare. A dispute between two men led one of them to pull out a gun at the Summit Mall. No shots were fired, WOIO reports. WOIO reports Fairlawn police...
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing a man and his son early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department news release. Officers found...
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
cleveland19.com

2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Property Crime#Audit Of Emmetsburg#Chevy#German#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
WKYC

63-year-old man shot to death in Cleveland; suspect arrested

CLEVELAND — A 63-year-old man is dead and one suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cleveland's Union–Miles Park neighborhood Thursday evening. First responders found the victim, since identified as city resident Ardell Houi, lying on the ground in the 11100 block of of Nelson Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Officials say he was shot in the neck, and he died at the scene despite attempts by fire and EMS crews to revive him.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy